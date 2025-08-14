A Great Day In The Stoke Presented By Lexus Returns To Surf City USA For Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Surf Culture On September 27
In addition to its flagship annual event, AGDITS has become a dynamic movement driving access and opportunity for elite level Black surfers. By breaking down barriers and nurturing a global pipeline of talent from the African diaspora, AGDITS is accelerating progress toward equity in surfing. This momentum stems from years of advocacy, investment and vision led by AGDITS founder and award-winning travel show host Nathan Fluellen , who has spent the past five years championing representation in the sport and cultivating a new generation of surfers. His work has positioned AGDITS as an influential cultural force within the surfing world.
A powerful example of that impact is five-time A Great Day in the Stoke longboard and shortboard champion Julian Williams, who made history last month as the first Black Hawaiian to earn a wildcard entry into the World Surf League Challenger Series at the US Open of Surfing. His debut marked a true groundswell moment in professional surfing, where Black athletes remain vastly underrepresented at the sport's highest levels.
Fluellen's mission is to continue building a legacy that amplifies access, equity and cultural inclusion in surfing - whether by helping athletes rise to the pro level or by introducing newcomers to the basics of water safety.
This year's celebration will be open to all on September 27, 2025. For more information about A Great Day in the Stoke and how to get involved, visit or follow @agreatdayinthestoke on Instagram.
Media Contact:
Crystal Yang Edwards
310-940-2228
[email protected]
SOURCE A Great Day in the Stoke
Legal Disclaimer:
