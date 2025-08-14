Military Antenna Market To Grow At 8% CAGR From 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Military Antenna Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the military antenna market has observed a solid growth. It is expected to expand from $3.62 billion in 2024 to $3.92 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. Factors like the use of security and encryption measures, swift deployment capabilities, the use of advanced materials, integration with satellite communications, and adaptation to electronic warfare have contributed to the growth experienced during the historic period.

The scale of the military antenna market is set to experience a substantial surge over the next few years. It is projected to hit a value of $5.34 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 8.1%. The expansion during this period can be ascribed to several factors including the proliferation of unmanned systems, advancements in cognitive radio technology, the creation of directed energy weapons, a rise in the need for satellite communication, and an intensified focus on cybersecurity measures. Key trends that are expected to dominate during this period are secure communication and cybersecurity, stealth capabilities and low detectability, wideband and multiband antennas, downsizing and increased mobility, and an increased emphasis on adaptation in electronic warfare.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Military Antenna Market?

Growth in the military antenna market is anticipated to be fueled by augmenting investment in the military industry. In this context, the military industry is specifically the sector engaged in the production and provision of armed forces equipment through extensive research and development, so as to enhance operations relating to national security. Numerous companies are investing and partnering with defense institutions to develop advanced military devices and communication systems like an antenna. These are expected to improve military tactical communication and various information warfare applications including military surveillance, signal intelligence, direction finding, etc., thereby providing stable and dependable communication even in extreme and testing conditions. For example, the United States Air Force, an air service division of the United States Armed Forces in America, in March 2022, collaborated with BAE Systems, involving an investment worth $176 million, to deliver software-defined radios for the Airborne High-Frequency Radio Modernization (AHFRM) program. Consequently, the mounting investment in the military industry is a significant driving force accelerating the growth of the military antenna market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Military Antenna Market?

Major players in the Military Antenna include:

. Alaris Holdings Group

. Amphenol Corporation

. Antcom Corporation

. Antenna Products Corporation

. Cobham Limited

. Comrod Communication Group

. Eylex Pty. Ltd.

. Hascall Engineering & Manufacturing Co.

. L3Harris Technologies Inc.

. Lockheed Martin Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Military Antenna Market?

The growing trend in the military antenna market is centred around product innovation. In an attempt to maintain their market position, key players are focusing on introducing innovative products. For example, in June 2022, PPM Systems, an antenna manufacturing company based in the UK, launched their new ARA-252-201 antenna designed for communication applications. This dual-port, omnidirectional, multiband antenna can be installed on top of a vehicle and features three collocated apertures for optimal performance, in a compact installation footprint. The antenna design includes a separate channel for the low band, and a duplexed arrangement for the two upper bands. The high-band port of the antenna is perfectly suited for UHF and WNW Software Defined Radio (SDR) applications with its designed maximum gain from 225 to 450 MHz and 1350 to 2600 MHz. The low-band port offers additional functionality for HF and SINCGARS communications, adding 30 to 88 MHz. The antenna gain, with a variance of less than 1.5 dB, provides a complete 360° azimuth and an elevation range of -10° to +10°. The power rating for both bands for the antenna stands at 125-watt CW.

How Is The Military Antenna Market Segmented?

The military antenna market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Dipole Antennas, Monopole Antennas, Array Antennas, Loop Antennas, Other Types

2) By Platform: Airborne, Marine, Ground

3) By Frequency: High Frequency, Ultra High Frequency, Super High Frequency, Extremely High Frequency

4) By Application: Communication, Surveillance, SATCOM, Electronic Warfare, Navigation, Telemetry

Subsegments:

1) By Dipole Antennas: Half-Wave Dipole Antennas, Folded Dipole Antennas

2) By Monopole Antennas: Ground Plane Monopole Antennas, Vertical Monopole Antennas

3) By Array Antennas: Phased Array Antennas, Linear Array Antennas, Planar Array Antennas

4) By Loop Antennas: Magnetic Loop Antennas, Small Loop Antennas

5) By Other Types: Yagi-Uda Antennas, Patch Antennas, Horn Antennas

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Military Antenna Market?

In 2024, North America led the military antenna market, with Europe anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate in the upcoming years. The military antenna market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

