CM Mohan Yadav Transfers Rs 1,671Cr To 83 Lakh Farmers On Lord Balram Jayanti

MENAFN - IANS) Mandla (Madhya Pradesh), Aug 14 (IANS) In a landmark initiative to bolster agricultural welfare, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday transferred Rs 1,671 crore directly into the bank accounts of 83 lakh farmers across Madhya Pradesh.

The disbursement, made via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), coincided with Lord Balram Jayanti -- a day deeply revered by farming communities for its symbolic connection to agricultural strength and prosperity.

The event, held in Mandla district, was attended by thousands of farmers, local leaders, and officials.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yadav said the DBT reflects the government's commitment to empowering farmers and ensuring timely, transparent financial support.

“Lord Balram represents resilience and agricultural might. On this auspicious day, we renew our pledge to support our farmers, the true architects of our economy,” he said.

The funds were disbursed under the Kisan Kalyan Yojana, a flagship scheme that supplements the central government's PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi. Under this combined initiative, eligible farmers receive Rs 12,000 annually -- Rs 6,000 from the Centre and Rs 6,000 from the state, delivered in quarterly installments of Rs 3,000 each.

The scheme aims to provide predictable income support to farmers for purchasing seeds, fertilizers, and other inputs.

The funds are transferred directly into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through the DBT system, ensuring transparency and eliminating delays.

To qualify, farmers must complete e-KYC and maintain updated land records. The initiative not only strengthens rural livelihoods but also reduces dependence on informal credit sources, thereby promoting sustainable agricultural practices and long-term economic resilience.

The scheme emphasised that the DBT mechanism eliminates middlemen and ensures that benefits reach farmers directly.

This Rs 1,671 crore transfer marks one of the largest single-day financial distributions in the state's history and is expected to significantly ease pre-sowing financial pressures.

The programme also featured cultural performances and exhibitions showcasing local agricultural innovations.

With this initiative, Madhya Pradesh continues to lead in farmer welfare and digital governance, blending tradition with technology to deliver impactful results.

The celebration of Lord Balram Jayanti thus became not only a cultural occasion but also a milestone in the state's journey toward inclusive and responsive agricultural development.