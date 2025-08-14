403
White House Hints at Trump Visit to Russia
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump may potentially make a future trip to Russia, according to a statement from the White House.
This development comes ahead of a scheduled meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin later this week.
The two heads of state are set to engage in discussions in Alaska on Friday, where they are expected to concentrate on efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and enhance the relationship between their two nations.
When questioned by journalists on Tuesday regarding the possibility of Trump visiting Russia, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded, “It’s possible that there are plans to travel to Russia in the future.”
Meanwhile, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov recently revealed that Moscow anticipates the next encounter between Trump and Putin will occur on Russian soil.
Ushakov confirmed that Trump has received an official invitation.
On Monday, the American president expressed his intention to arrange high-level negotiations aimed at addressing the situation in Ukraine.
He is hoping to bring both Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky together for talks. However, Trump made it clear that Zelensky has not been invited to the upcoming meeting with Putin.
Russian officials have repeatedly accused Zelensky of refusing to acknowledge certain realities and unnecessarily extending a war they claim he is incapable of winning.
President Putin has stated that he holds “nothing in principle” against the idea of meeting with Zelensky, but emphasized that “certain conditions must be created” before such talks can proceed.
Putin has also raised concerns over Zelensky’s legal authority to enter into any formal agreements.
Since Zelensky’s presidential term officially ended last year and no new election has been conducted due to martial law, Moscow now considers him “illegitimate.”
