Nextplat Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|
Date:
|
Thursday, August 14, 2025
|
Time:
|
8:30 a.m. Eastern time
|
Toll-free dial-in number:
|
1-800-836-8184
|
International dial-in number:
|
1-646-357-8785
|
Conference webcast link:
|
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at . A replay of the conference call will be available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern time through August 21, 2025.
|
Toll-free replay number:
|
1-888-660-6345
|
International replay number:
|
1-646-517-4150
|
Replay entry code:
|
34889#
The financial information included in this press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About NextPlat Corp
Nextplat is a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-Commerce and retail channels worldwide. Through acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, the Company seeks to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-Commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-Commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the Company's ability to launch additional e-commerce capabilities for consumer and healthcare products and its ability to grow and expand as intended, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating), including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at . The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
Media and Investor Contact for NextPlat Corp:
Michael Glickman
MWGCO, Inc.
917-397-2272
[email protected]
|
NEXTPLAT CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Sales of products, net
|
|
$
|
12,263
|
|
|
$
|
14,030
|
|
|
$
|
25,345
|
|
|
$
|
28,150
|
|
Revenues from services
|
|
|
977
|
|
|
|
2,959
|
|
|
|
2,420
|
|
|
|
6,332
|
|
Revenue, net
|
|
|
13,240
|
|
|
|
16,989
|
|
|
|
27,765
|
|
|
|
34,482
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of products
|
|
|
10,346
|
|
|
|
11,120
|
|
|
|
21,398
|
|
|
|
23,741
|
|
Cost of services
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
10,357
|
|
|
|
11,131
|
|
|
|
21,419
|
|
|
|
23,762
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
2,883
|
|
|
|
5,858
|
|
|
|
6,346
|
|
|
|
10,720
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
1,473
|
|
|
|
1,603
|
|
|
|
2,905
|
|
|
|
2,919
|
|
Salaries, wages and payroll taxes
|
|
|
2,549
|
|
|
|
3,452
|
|
|
|
5,264
|
|
|
|
6,815
|
|
Impairment loss
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
9,792
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
9,924
|
|
Professional fees
|
|
|
515
|
|
|
|
1,004
|
|
|
|
1,120
|
|
|
|
1,989
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
203
|
|
|
|
320
|
|
|
|
412
|
|
Intangible asset amortization
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
700
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
1,398
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
4,712
|
|
|
|
16,754
|
|
|
|
9,660
|
|
|
|
23,457
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before other (income) expense
|
|
|
(1,829)
|
|
|
|
(10,896)
|
|
|
|
(3,314)
|
|
|
|
(12,737)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (income) expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of property and equipment
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
Interest earned
|
|
|
(99)
|
|
|
|
(197)
|
|
|
|
(207)
|
|
|
|
(412)
|
|
Foreign currency exchange rate variance
|
|
|
(150)
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
(211)
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Total other (income) expense
|
|
|
(71)
|
|
|
|
(173)
|
|
|
|
(222)
|
|
|
|
(341)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interest
|
|
|
(1,758)
|
|
|
|
(10,723)
|
|
|
|
(3,092)
|
|
|
|
(12,396)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
(31)
|
|
|
|
(20)
|
|
|
|
(40)
|
|
|
|
(47)
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
(1,789)
|
|
|
|
(10,743)
|
|
|
|
(3,132)
|
|
|
|
(12,443)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
5,432
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
5,652
|
|
Net loss attributable to NextPlat Corp
|
|
$
|
(1,789)
|
|
|
$
|
(5,311)
|
|
|
$
|
(3,132)
|
|
|
$
|
(6,791)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(1,789)
|
|
|
$
|
(10,743)
|
|
|
$
|
(3,132)
|
|
|
$
|
(12,443)
|
|
Foreign currency loss
|
|
|
(58)
|
|
|
|
(27)
|
|
|
|
(69)
|
|
|
|
(9)
|
|
Comprehensive loss
|
|
$
|
(1,847)
|
|
|
$
|
(10,770)
|
|
|
$
|
(3,201)
|
|
|
$
|
(12,452)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|
|
$
|
(1,789)
|
|
|
$
|
(5,311)
|
|
|
$
|
(3,132)
|
|
|
$
|
(6,791)
|
|
Weighted number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted
|
|
|
25,963
|
|
|
|
18,824
|
|
|
|
25,963
|
|
|
|
18,774
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
|
|
$
|
(0.07)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.28)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.12)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.36)
|
|
NEXTPLAT CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except number of shares and par value)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
16,635
|
|
|
$
|
19,960
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
3,153
|
|
|
|
4,895
|
|
Receivables - other, net
|
|
|
854
|
|
|
|
732
|
|
Inventory, net
|
|
|
5,215
|
|
|
|
4,881
|
|
Unbilled revenue
|
|
|
313
|
|
|
|
237
|
|
VAT receivable
|
|
|
371
|
|
|
|
371
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
314
|
|
|
|
404
|
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
|
26,855
|
|
|
|
31,480
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
2,839
|
|
|
|
3,407
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
473
|
|
|
|
524
|
|
Operating right-of-use assets, net
|
|
|
623
|
|
|
|
812
|
|
Finance right-of-use assets, net
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
Total Other Assets
|
|
|
1,339
|
|
|
|
1,591
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
31,033
|
|
|
$
|
36,478
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
$
|
5,213
|
|
|
$
|
7,230
|
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
|
303
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
Notes payable
|
|
|
213
|
|
|
|
380
|
|
Due to related party
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
378
|
|
|
|
404
|
|
Finance lease liabilities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
|
6,208
|
|
|
|
8,210
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long Term Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable, net of current portion
|
|
|
943
|
|
|
|
1,032
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
|
|
274
|
|
|
|
438
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
7,425
|
|
|
|
9,680
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 25,963,051 shares issued
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
75,708
|
|
|
|
75,697
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(52,082)
|
|
|
|
(48,950)
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(135)
|
|
|
|
(66)
|
|
Equity attributable to NextPlat Corp stockholders
|
|
|
23,494
|
|
|
|
26,684
|
|
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
Total Equity
|
|
|
23,608
|
|
|
|
26,798
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
|
$
|
31,033
|
|
|
$
|
36,478
|
SOURCE NextPlat Corp.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment