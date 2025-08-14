ITAÚ UNIBANCO - ITAÚ DAY 2025

ITAÚ UNIBANCO - ITAÚ DAY 2025
SÃO PAULO, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 2nd, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (EDT) / 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Brasília time), we invite you to a digital meeting in which our executives will share the developments in our businesses and their impact on UX.
To take part in the event, register at the following link:
Itaú Day 2025
The speakers in our meeting will be: Milton Maluhy – CEO, Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Setubal – Co-chairmen of Board of Directors and Members of Executive Committee.
Follow Itaú Unibanco's latest news on our Investor Relations website.
Contact:
Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa
Phone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881
E-mail: [email protected]
SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment