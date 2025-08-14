Tradr Etfs Surpasses $1 Billion In Assets Under Management

Milestone Reflects Growing Demand for High-Conviction, Tactical Exposure to the Innovation Economy.

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradr ETFs , a provider of ETFs designed for sophisticated investors and professional traders, proudly announces that it has surpassed $1 billion in assets under management (AUM) just over one year after its launch in May 2024. This significant achievement underscores investor confidence in the firm's leveraging strategies and cements its position as one of the fastest-growing independent ETF issuers in the country.

"Crossing the $1 billion mark is a meaningful milestone, but it's only the beginning," said Russell Tencer, President of Tradr ETFs. "This rapid growth reflects both the investor demand we're seeing for precise, high-conviction leveraged exposures, especially in sectors and companies transforming the world, as well as our team's passion for creating the trading tools our investors seek."

As a pioneer of leveraged ETFs (LETFs), Tradr has rapidly gained traction with active traders, institutions and retail investors alike. The firm now offers 21 LETFs, spanning leveraged exposure to disruptive tech, space, AI and quantum computing. The firm rolled out the industry's first daily LETFs tied to single stocks, including NVDS and TSLQ for inverse exposure to NVIDIA and Tesla stock, respectively. In 2024, Tradr expanded beyond daily resets by launching the first and only monthly and quarterly reset LETFs for investors with longer leverage horizons.

About Tradr ETFs Tradr ETFs are designed for sophisticated investors and professional traders who are looking to express high conviction investment views. The strategies include leveraged and inverse ETFs that seek short or long exposure to actively traded stocks and ETFs.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

Tradr ETFs are for sophisticated investors and professional traders with high conviction views and are very different from most other ETFs. The Funds are intended to be used as short-term trading vehicles and pursue leveraged investment objectives, which means they are riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the Funds magnify the performance of their underlying security. The volatility of the underlying security may affect a Fund's return as much as, or more than, the return of the underlying security.

Investors in the fund should: (a) understand the risks associated with the use of leverage; (b) understand the consequences of seeking inverse and leveraged investment results; (c) for short ETFs, understand the risk of shorting; (d) intend to actively monitor and manage their investment. Fund performance will likely be significantly different than the benchmark over periods longer than the specified reset period and the performance may trend in the opposite direction than its benchmark over periods other than that period.

Leverage increases the risk of a total loss of an investor's investment, may increase the volatility of the Funds, and may magnify any differences between the performance of the Funds and their reference security. The Funds seek leveraged investment results for a specific period (daily, monthly or quarterly). The exact exposure of an investment in the Fund intra-period will depend upon the movement of the reference security from the end of the prior period until the time of investment by the investor.

ETFs involve risk including possible loss of the full principal value. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Principal risks and other important risks may be found in the prospectus. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

ETF shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the Prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting . The Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

