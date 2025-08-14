Palcare And ALIS Partner To Launch Innovative Two-Way EHR Integration For Smarter Senior Living Workflows
The integration enables bidirectional data flow between platforms. PalCare nurse call alerts can now be viewed within ALIS, while resident updates such as demographics, care levels, and status changes, flow back into the PalCare Portal.
“It's all about saving time, reducing administrative friction, and giving operators confidence in a consolidated, accurate view of what's happening with their residents,” said Casey Schuler, CEO of PalCare.“This partnership eliminates data silos and unlocks the kind of insight that drives better care decisions, especially as we monitor resident behavior patterns and flag when they may be ready for an appropriate level of care.”
By linking nurse call behavior with resident health records, communities gain the ability to proactively identify changes in level of care. Operators can track activity patterns and receive suggestions when a resident's behavior deviates from typical baselines, helping staff better align services to evolving resident needs.
“Our partnership with PalCare reflects our commitment to delivering integrated, actionable data that drives better outcomes across assisted living,” John Shafaee, CEO of ALIS.“By centralizing nurse call events in ALIS, operators gain a clearer view of resident needs and staff responsiveness-without adding extra work. It's another step toward making unplanned care more manageable and more meaningful.”
The integration is already live in several communities and delivering measurable value.
“It's already making a difference,” said Matt Johnson, Managing Partner at Surpass Senior Living.“Caregivers are spending less time on data entry and more time with residents, and the added visibility into potential care changes has been a game-changer for our team.”
The new integration is available now to all PalCare and ALIS customers. Learn More.
See the Integration at ALIS FWD 2025
PalCare will demo the new integration at ALIS FWD 2025 , August 19–20 in Chicago. Visit the PalCare team onsite to experience how it's helping communities streamline documentation and proactively identify care changes.
Learn more and register for ALIS FWD 2025
About PalCare
PalCare provides advanced nurse call and communication systems that improve safety, efficiency, and care outcomes in senior living. Learn more at .
About ALIS
ALIS is a leading EHR platform designed for assisted living, memory care, and independent living communities. Learn more at .
