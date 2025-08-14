BCC Research Forecasts Steady 4.6% CAGR For Blood Platelet Market Through 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$3.1 billion
|Market size forecast
|$4 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 4.6% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|Segments covered
|Platelet Type, Application, End User and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, and Argentina
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- Approximately 118 million blood donations are collected worldwide each year, with high-income nations accounting for 40% of these donation, despite representing just 16% of the world's population.
- Women contribute 33% of total blood donations, although this figure varies significantly by region and country. In 15 countries, female donors make up less than 10% of all donations.
- Blood donors are generally categorized into three groups: voluntary unpaid donors, family/replacement donors, and paid donors. Ensuring a consistent and safe blood supply largely depends on a stable pool of regular, voluntary, and unpaid contributors.
- In the U.S., there are 53 community-based and 90 hospital-based blood collection centers. Community centers are responsible for gathering nearly 60% of the nation's blood, while the American Red Cross supplies the remaining 40%.
- Each day in the U.S., close to 6,000 units of platelets are administered to patients in need of transfusions.
The report addresses the following questions:What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?
- The blood platelets market is projected to grow from $3.1 billion in 2024 to $4 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period.
- Increasing number of surgical procedures, growing awareness regarding the importance of blood donation, rising government initiatives, and increasing prevalence of chronic blood-related disorders are the factors driving market growth.
- Platelet type, application, end user, and region.
- The apheresis derived platelet type segment is expected to dominate the market through the end of 2030.
- North America has the largest market share.
- American National Red Cross, Vitalant, Canadian Blood Services, NHS Blood and Transplant and Red Cross Society of China.
Market leaders include:
- AABB - ASSOCIATION FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF BLOOD & BIOTHERAPIES AMERICA'S BLOOD CENTERS AMERICAN NATIONAL RED CROSS AUSTRALIAN RED CROSS LIFEBLOOD BELGIAN RED CROSS-FLANDERS BLOOD BANK OF ALASKA BLOOD CENTERS OF AMERICA CANADIAN BLOOD SERVICES EUROPEAN BLOOD ALLIANCE FINNISH RED CROSS BLOOD SERVICE INDIAN RED CROSS SOCIETY JAPANESE RED CROSS SOCIETY ONEBLOOD SANBS VITALANT
Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.
For further information on any reports or to make a purchase, contact ....
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.
For media inquiries, email ... or visit our media page for access to our market research library.
Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.CONTACT: BCC Research Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St, Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA Email: ... Phone: +1 781-489-7301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment