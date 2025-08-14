BCC Research Forecasts Steady 4.6% CAGR For Blood Platelet Market Through 2030

Boston, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the“ Global Blood Platelet Market ” is expected to grow from $3.2 billion in 2025 to $4 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the global blood platelet market, evaluating trends, challenges, and growth drivers. It segments the market by platelet type, application, end user, and region, covering the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. It explores the full value chain from blood collection and platelet processing to distribution and clinical use, highlighting the role of both independent and government-funded organizations. The study also examines regulatory frameworks, emerging technologies, and patents, and concludes with a competitive analysis, a look at company's ESG initiatives and profiles of leading market players.

This report is particularly relevant today due to the increasing clinical importance of blood platelets in routine as well as specialized medical care. Platelets play a vital role not only in clotting and wound healing but also in immune defense, tissue regeneration, and disease progression, particularly in cancer. Rising cases of platelet deficiency linked to chemotherapy, infections such as dengue, and autoimmune disorders are driving demand for therapeutic transfusions. Advances in platelet collection methods, such as apheresis, have improved safety and efficiency, supporting a more reliable supply chain. This growing demand across hospitals, surgical centers, and blood banks underscores the urgent need for innovation and strategic planning in the blood platelet market.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Rising Number of Surgical Procedures: The rising number of surgeries globally, especially complex ones like organ transplants and cancer treatments, has led to a higher demand for platelets. These are crucial for preventing excessive bleeding and aiding in patient recovery during and after surgical interventions.

Better Awareness of the Importance of Blood Donation: Improved public awareness through campaigns and education has encouraged more people to donate blood and platelets. This helps maintain a steady supply, which is vital since platelets have a short shelf life and are needed regularly in medical treatments.

Increased Number of Government Initiatives: Governments worldwide are supporting blood donation through funding, infrastructure development, and awareness programs. These initiatives enhance the availability of platelets and contribute to the overall growth of the market.

Prevalence of Chronic Blood-Related Disorders: An increasing number of patients suffering from chronic conditions such as leukemia, anemia, and thrombocytopenia require frequent platelet transfusions. This constant medical need significantly drives the demand for platelet products worldwide.

Report Synopsis