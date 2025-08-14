Vessel Traffic Management Market To Reach USD $7.26 Billion By 2029 At 9.2% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Big Is The Vessel Traffic Management Market In 2025?

In the past few years, the vessel traffic management market has experienced significant expansion. The market is projected to rise from $4.87 billion in 2024 to $5.11 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The historic period's growth can be linked to factors such as an upsurge in global commerce and maritime transportation, a rise in vessel traffic, escalating demand for efficient operations at ports, increased need for safety and security in maritime transportation, and the growing demand for environmental sustainability.

Predictions suggest a sturdy expansion for the vessel traffic management market in the coming years, where it's envisaged to reach $7.27 billion by 2029, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth forecasted for this period can be ascribed to several factors such as the escalating use of satellite-based communication and navigation systems, the proliferation of renewable energy projects at sea affecting vessel traffic, the increasing demand for digitalisation in maritime transportation, the progressive use of big data analytics, and a rise in the implementation of autonomous vessels and unmanned systems. Some major trending factors anticipated during this forecast period include the application of data analytics for real-time decisions, the customisation of traffic management solutions for particular maritime zones, the enhancement of partnerships between maritime authorities and technology providers, the progression in vessel traffic management technology, and the focus on cybersecurity measures to ensure secure vessel communication.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Vessel Traffic Management Market?

The expected increase in maritime commerce is set to fuel the expansion of the vessel traffic management market. Maritime traffic encompasses all business shipping between two or more ports or moorings, with the exception of leisure boats, standard ferry services, coastal fishing, and inland waterway transport. An effective system is necessary for vessel traffic to ensure the safety of both the infrastructure and the vessels, with software available to equip vessel traffic management with the necessary tools. Vessel tracking uses AIS, radar, and video surveillance within a single software package that can be controlled remotely, regardless of whether it is to manage marine traffic or protect infrastructure. For example, the Review of Maritime Transport 2023 report from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization, predicts a 2.4% rise in maritime trade in 2023 and an annual increase of over 2% from 2024 to 2028. Hence, the anticipated growth in marine traffic will likely push up demand in the vessel traffic management market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Vessel Traffic Management Industry?

Major players in the Vessel Traffic Management include:

. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

. Wartsila Corp

. Thales Group

. Leonardo SPA

. Saab AB

. Indra Sistemas SA

. Rolta India Ltd.

. Tokyo Keiki Power System Inc.

. L3harris Technologies

. Signalis GmbH

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Vessel Traffic Management Market In The Globe?

The trend of enhancing vessel traffic management through advanced technologies is gaining momentum in the vessel traffic management market. Governments worldwide are keen to create novel and efficient vessel traffic systems with the goal of ensuring marine safety, which is essential for seamless trade operations. In this context, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) of Singapore joined hands in August 2022 to design and introduce a comprehensive 5G mobile network at the Port of Singapore. The initiative is directed towards improving maritime operations' safety and efficiency leveraging cutting-edge digital technologies, thereby maintaining Singapore's position as a premier global hub for maritime trade and logistics. Both these authorities, using the potential of 5G, intend to enhance real-time data sharing, streamline operational processes, and aid the introduction of breakthrough solutions like autonomous vessels and smart logistics systems.

What Segments Are Covered In The Vessel Traffic Management Market Report?

The vessel traffic managementmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By System: Port Management Information System, Global Maritime Safety System, River Information System, ATON Management And Health Monitoring System, Other Systems

2) By Component: Solution, Service

3) By End User: Commercial Sector, Defense Sector

Subsegments:

1) By Port Management Information System: Berth Scheduling System, Cargo Management System, Port Security System

2) By Global Maritime Safety System: AIS (Automatic Identification System), VTS (Vessel Traffic Service), Navigation Safety Systems

3) By River Information System: Traffic Management System For Inland Waterways, Water Level And Flow Monitoring Systems

4) By ATON Management And Health Monitoring System: Aids To Navigation (ATON) Management Systems, Buoy And Light Health Monitoring Systems

5) By Other Systems: Environmental Monitoring Systems, Communication And Surveillance Systems, Integrated Maritime Operations Systems

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Vessel Traffic Management Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the vessel traffic management market. Projected growth is highest in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report investigates the following markets: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

