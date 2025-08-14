Comprehensive Report On The Homeland Security And Emergency Management Market: Opportunities And Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Homeland Security And Emergency Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Homeland Security Market ?

The size of the homeland security market has seen substantial growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $510.53 billion in 2024 to $546.06 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include terrorist threats, concerns about cybersecurity, border security issues, natural disasters, geopolitical conflicts, and government investments in infrastructure.

The market size for homeland security is projected to witness substantial growth in the forthcoming years, reaching $713.85 billion by 2029 with a 6.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth during the forecast period can be linked to numerous factors such as global health security, the effects of climate change, international collaboration, the protection of critical infrastructure, and the attention to data privacy and ethics in politically and socially unstable environments. Key trends during this anticipated period involve the dominance of cybersecurity, the incorporation of AI and machine learning, the application of biometric technologies, improvements in border security, and public-private partnerships.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Homeland Security Market?

The escalations in instances of terrorism are predicted to fuel the expansion of the homeland security market in the future. Homeland security involves the combined efforts of ensuring the motherland is protected, secure, and resistant to acts of terrorism. And the rising incidents of terrorist activities globally are projected to drive the growth of the homeland security market. As an example, the 2023 'Global Terrorism Index' report revealed that terrorist attacks turned more lethal in 2022, claiming an average of 1.7 lives per attack as opposed to 1.3 deaths per attack in 2021. The data shared depict the devastating impact of terrorism on global populace and economy, thereby accentuating the necessity for implementing homeland security measures everywhere. Consequently, the intensifying threats from terrorist activities are expected to spur the escalation of the homeland security market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Homeland Security Market?

Major players in the Homeland Security include:

. General Dynamics Corporation

. L3Harris Technologies Inc.

. Leonardo S.p.A.

. Northrop Grumman Corporation

. Thales Group

. Unisys Corporation

. FLIR Systems Inc.

. Raytheon Company

. Leidos Holdings Inc.

. Boeing Company

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Homeland Security Industry?

Advancements in technology are emerging as a crucial trend in the homeland security market. Many major companies in this space are concentrating on creating innovative technological methods to solidify their market standing. For example, Elbit Systems, a firm based in Israel and active in the homeland security market, introduced a helicopter vision suite incorporating fifth-generation aircraft technology for military helicopters in July 2022. It consists of an advanced sensor array, mission computer powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), and an exclusive Helmet Mounted Display (HMD) system. This technology enables them to have a continuous, concise, and extensive field of view under difficult weather and visibility circumstances.

What Segments Are Covered In The Homeland Security Market Report?

The homeland security market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Border Security, Aviation Security, Maritime Security, Critical Infrastructure Security, Cyber Security, Mass Transport Security, Law Enforcement, Corn (Chemical, Biological, Radiological And Nuclear) Security, Other Type (First Responders, Counter Terror Intelligence,C3i,And Pipeline Security)

2) By Technology: Recognition And Surveillance Systems, AI-Based Solutions, Security Platforms, Other Technology (CBRN Solutions And Communication Platforms)

3) By End-User: Public Sector, Private Sector

Subsegments:

1) By Border Security: Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems, Perimeter Security Solutions

2) By Aviation Security: Screening Equipment, Access Control Systems, Surveillance And Monitoring Solutions

3) By Maritime Security: Port Security Solutions, Vessel Tracking Systems, Underwater Security Systems

4) By Critical Infrastructure Security: Physical Security Systems, Cybersecurity Solutions, Monitoring And Control Systems

5) By Cyber Security: Network Security Solutions, Data Protection Services, Threat Detection And Response Systems

6) By Mass Transport Security: Surveillance Systems, Access Control Solutions, Incident Response Solutions

7) By Law Enforcement: Body-Worn Cameras, Communication Systems, Forensic Technology Solutions

8) By Corn (Chemical, Biological, Radiological And Nuclear) Security: Detection Equipment, Protective Gear, Decontamination Solutions

9) By Other Types: First Responders Solutions, Counter Terror Intelligence Systems, Command, Control, Communications, And Intelligence (C3i) Systems, Pipeline Security Solutions

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Homeland Security Market?

In 2024, North America led the homeland security market in terms of size. The report on the homeland security market encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

