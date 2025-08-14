'Nai Manzil Yojana Paved A New Path For Youth Of Minority Communities'
Responding to Rathore's question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the House that under the scheme, a total of 98,712 youth have been trained so far. The Nai Manzil Yojana, launched to empower minority communities, integrates Class 8 and Class 10 level education with vocational training, thereby enhancing employability.
It also focuses on entrepreneurship and preserving the cultural heritage of these communities. Rathore said that PM Modi-led government has strengthened and expanded the scope of this initiative by incorporating it into the Prime Minister's Heritage Promotion (PM Vikas) Yojana.
This integration aims to ensure that a larger number of youth benefit from training and capacity-building programs. The scheme covers the youth of Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, and Jain communities, with provision for up to 5 per cent seats for other minorities in special areas.
Beneficiaries must be aged between 17 and 35 years, belong to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, and meet the eligibility criteria. A key highlight of the scheme is its focus on women empowerment, with 30 per cent of the seats reserved for women and girls.
Rathore stressed that this measure will significantly contribute to enhancing the participation of women in the workforce and improving their socio-economic status.
He further added that the initiatives under PM Vikas Yojana are giving minority youth a new“flight of self-reliance” by equipping them with market-relevant skills, promoting entrepreneurship, and fostering self-employment opportunities.
Rathore emphasised that the steps taken by PM Modi-led government in the areas of skill development, education, and women empowerment for minority youth will pave the way for holistic social and economic growth in the country.
He said that empowering the younger generation of minority communities not only strengthens their future but also contributes to the progress of the nation as a whole.
