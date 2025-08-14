Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tokyo Stocks Fall After Six-Day Gains Streak

Tokyo Stocks Fall After Six-Day Gains Streak


2025-08-14 08:15:16
(MENAFN) Tokyo stocks reversed course on Thursday, halting a six-day streak of gains as investors moved to lock in profits following a strong rally that had pushed the Nikkei index to record highs.

The Nikkei 225, Japan’s benchmark stock index, dropped 625.41 points, or 1.45 percent, closing at 42,649.26. The broader Topix index also retreated, losing 33.96 points, or 1.10 percent, to finish at 3,057.95.

The U.S. dollar briefly slipped to the lower 146 yen range in Tokyo after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent remarked in an interview that Japan should consider raising interest rates to tackle inflation, while the U.S. must significantly lower its own rates.

Investors began to worry about a potential market overheating, especially after the Nikkei surged nearly 3,000 points over the past six trading sessions, topping 43,000 for the first time on Wednesday.

Export-linked stocks also struggled due to the yen's strengthening, prompting investors to take profits, according to analysts.

MENAFN14082025000045017169ID1109928748

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search