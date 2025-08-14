403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Third IATA World Sustainability Symposium To Take Place In Hong Kong
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Geneva – The International Air Transport Association IATA will hold the third World Sustainability Symposium WSS in Hong Kong SAR, China, on 21–22 October 2025, hosted by Cathay Pacific. The event will bring together leaders from aviation, energy, finance, and policy to advance the industry's commitment to achieving net zero CO2 emissions by 2050.
“As the IATA World Sustainability Symposium lands in Asia for the first time, we are honored that Hong Kong has been selected as the location and Cathay Pacific as the host airline. Collaboration across multiple sectors and regulators is essential for aviation to achieve its decarbonization goals, and gatherings like this provide a valuable platform for leading voices to come together to drive meaningful change. Such cooperation is especially important as the industry works to develop the ecosystem of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with Hong Kong having the potential to become one of Asia's major centers for SAF in the future,” said Ronald Lam, Cathay Group's CEO. “We are at a crucial point. Airlines are fully committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. But we have not seen sufficient, timely action by policymakers, aerospace manufacturers, oil companies, or fuel producers to support this commitment. This event is an essential rallying call for all those who have a stake in air transport's future to overcome any challenges in the way of accelerating the pace of this crucial energy transition,” said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General. The Symposium is strategically timed. It follows the 42nd ICAO Assembly at which the industry will have advocated for stronger government policies to support aviation's energy transition to SAF and the integrity of CORSIA. And it precedes COP30 which is focusing on turning pledges into actions. The Symposium will bridge these two global milestones with in-depth explorations of pragmatic measures to accelerate aviation's decarbonization by:
“As the IATA World Sustainability Symposium lands in Asia for the first time, we are honored that Hong Kong has been selected as the location and Cathay Pacific as the host airline. Collaboration across multiple sectors and regulators is essential for aviation to achieve its decarbonization goals, and gatherings like this provide a valuable platform for leading voices to come together to drive meaningful change. Such cooperation is especially important as the industry works to develop the ecosystem of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with Hong Kong having the potential to become one of Asia's major centers for SAF in the future,” said Ronald Lam, Cathay Group's CEO. “We are at a crucial point. Airlines are fully committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. But we have not seen sufficient, timely action by policymakers, aerospace manufacturers, oil companies, or fuel producers to support this commitment. This event is an essential rallying call for all those who have a stake in air transport's future to overcome any challenges in the way of accelerating the pace of this crucial energy transition,” said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General. The Symposium is strategically timed. It follows the 42nd ICAO Assembly at which the industry will have advocated for stronger government policies to support aviation's energy transition to SAF and the integrity of CORSIA. And it precedes COP30 which is focusing on turning pledges into actions. The Symposium will bridge these two global milestones with in-depth explorations of pragmatic measures to accelerate aviation's decarbonization by:
-
Removing hurdles standing in the way of expanding SAF production
Attracting financing for the $4.7 trillion cost of decarbonization
Integrating emerging technology developments by existing players and start-ups
Increasing collaboration across the value chain
-
Dr. Jun Ma, Chairman & President, Hong Kong Green Finance Association
Dr. Fabiano Piccino, Air Logistics Global Head of Sustainability, Kuehne+Nagel
Jouk Boeye, Managing Director Corporate Sourcing, Supply Chain Sustainability & Net Zero Operations, HSBC
Christopher Au, Director Asia Pacific Climate Risk Centre, WTW
Ayesha Choudhury, Chief Commercial Officer, Infinium
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment