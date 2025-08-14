403
Bolivia's Dollar Crisis Eases, But Deeper Problems Remain
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bolivia's black market dollar rate has slid from a high of 20 bolivianos in May 2025 to about 14 bolivianos by August. That is still roughly double the official rate, fixed at 6.96 bolivianos per dollar since 2011, but marks a sharp drop in just three months.
The government says this fall is not the work of election hopefuls, but rather a sign of short-term changes in the country's trade balance. Official data show a $13 million trade surplus in May 2025, after seven straight months of deficits.
The surplus came because exports of soybeans, gold, and wood brought in more foreign currency, while imports dropped sharply. Less demand for dollars on the street meant lower prices in the informal exchange market.
But the broader trend is less positive. Total exports in early 2025 were lower than a year earlier. In January, foreign sales totaled $595 million, down more than 6 %. Hydrocarbons, Bolivia's main source of dollars, continue to decline.
Official figures show daily natural gas production in the first quarter fell to 28.7 million cubic meters, down 16 % compared to 2024. Reduced energy exports cut hard currency inflows and limit the government's ability to supply the market.
These shortages earlier in the year pushed the parallel rate to crisis levels, caused inflation to hit 18.5 % in May, and pushed food prices up even faster.
Bolivia's Black Market Dollar Eases Amid Ongoing Economic Strain
The recent reprieve in the black market rate helps a little - importers pay less for goods, and consumers see slightly less pressure on prices. But the gap between official and street rates remains about 80 %, a signal that market confidence is still very low.
The“story behind the story” is that this surplus is less about booming exports and more about shrinking imports, which reflect weaker domestic demand and limited ability to purchase foreign goods.
For businesses, this means relief from the worst of the currency crunch, but no guarantee of stability. For households, prices remain high, wages buy less, and the economy still depends heavily on a few commodities whose output is falling.
Unless Bolivia can boost foreign currency earnings - both by increasing exports and reversing the drop in energy production - the recent gains in the parallel market are likely to be temporary.
The black market dollar may have cooled, but the conditions that fueled its rise are far from resolved.
