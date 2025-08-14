NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out: Check Last Date And Important Details

NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially released the Provisional NEET UG Seat Allotment Result. Candidates who registered for counselling can now check their allotment status by visiting the official MCC website at nic or through the direct link provided on this page. The result is available in PDF format, listing the colleges allotted to candidates based on their rank and preferences.

NEET UG 2025 Admission

According to the latest notification from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 1 can begin the admission process by reporting to their allotted colleges starting today, August 14, 2025. The last date to report to the respective institute is August 22, 2025. Candidates must complete all admission formalities within this period to secure their allotted seat.

NEET UG 2025 Allotment Letter

As per the official notification from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), students allotted seats in Round 1 must download their allotment letter from the official website nic before reporting to the allotted college. Please note the following:

. Carry all required documents in original and their photocopies for verification.

. Report within the stipulated time limit mentioned in the counselling schedule.

. No claim will be considered after the last date of reporting

How to Check Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: To check NEET UG Round 1 allotment result, visit the official website nic.

Step 2: Go to the UG Medical link.

Step 3: Click on Provisional Result for Round-I of NEET UG Counselling 2025 in Current Events.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen. Check the college you have been allotted.

Check the direct link for provisional seat allotment list.

Documents Required for Counselling

During the reporting process for NEET UG Round 1 admission, candidates are required to submit several important documents. These include the NEET UG scorecard, NEET admit card, Class 10 and 12 certificates and mark sheets, a valid photo ID proof (such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, Driving License, or Passport), and eight recent passport-size photographs. Additionally, students must carry the provisional allotment letter downloaded from the official MCC website. If applicable, candidates should also bring their caste certificate and disability certificate. It is important to carry both originals and photocopies of all required documents, as per the guidelines issued by the allotted institute.

All students are informed that NEET UG counselling will be conducted in a total of four phases. Once the first round of counselling is completed, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the detailed schedule for the subsequent rounds. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official MCC website for updates and important announcements regarding the next phases of the counselling process.