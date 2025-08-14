5 Strong Reasons The Rock Must Return To Halt Roman Reigns' WWE World Title Ambitions

The Rock's return could reshape WWE's power balance. Here are five ways it could impact Roman Reigns.

A returning Rock directly targeting Roman Reigns could lay the groundwork for one of WWE's most anticipated dream matches. The Final Boss interfering in Reigns' championship pursuit would not only intensify their rivalry but also give the creative team a natural starting point for a blockbuster feud.

If The Rock is revealed as the true mastermind behind The Vision, Seth Rollins' current leadership could be in jeopardy. Rollins may clash with The Final Boss over direction and talent priorities, especially if The Rock favors giving Bron Breakker a bigger role. Such a power struggle could eventually push Rollins out of the group altogether.

Since Paul Heyman's shocking betrayal at WrestleMania 41, The Vision has been a looming threat to Roman Reigns. If The Rock is indeed behind the faction, he knows Reigns could derail their plans. His presence would ensure that The Head of The Table stays far from the World Heavyweight Championship and the group's control.

Roman Reigns' part-time schedule may not align with the demands of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship picture. The Rock returning to feud with Reigns would free CM Punk to zero in on his ongoing rivalry with Seth Rollins. Fans have been eager for Punk to get a proper title run, and Rollins could be the champion he finally dethrones.

CM Punk hasn't hidden his disdain for The Rock, especially after the events at Elimination Chamber in Toronto. If The Rock becomes involved in The Vision and crosses paths with Punk, it could spark another major rivalry. Should Punk claim the championship from Rollins, The Rock might see it as his mission to bring the title back to his faction, leading to a marquee showdown.