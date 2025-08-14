Bengaluru: Raj Bhavan Open To Public From August 16-18 For 79Th Independence Day Celebrations
Bengaluru: In celebration of the 79th Independence Day, the public is invited to visit the Raj Bhavan, Bengaluru, from August 16 to 18 between 6 pm and 7:30 pm. This special opportunity allows citizens to experience the historic and ceremonial atmosphere of the Governor's residence, which is usually restricted to official functions. Visitors will get a glimpse of the beautifully maintained premises and participate in the Independence Day celebrations while adhering to strict security protocols.
Free Entry And Required ID
Entry to Raj Bhavan is free for all visitors. However, a government-issued photo ID is mandatory for entry. Security personnel will conduct thorough checks at the entrance, and visitors are required to comply with all instructions to ensure safety and smooth management of the crowd.
Restricted Areas And Conduct Rules
Visitors are allowed only in designated areas within the Raj Bhavan premises. Maintaining peace and order is expected at all times. The public must follow instructions provided by security personnel to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit for everyone.
Special Instructions For Visitors
To maintain security:
- Mobiles, laptops, cameras, and all electronic devices are strictly prohibited. Sharp objects, metal items, food, plastic items, matchboxes, lighters, all types of bags, tobacco, and alcohol are not allowed. Public vehicles are prohibited inside Raj Bhavan.
Visitors are requested to cooperate fully with security staff and follow all instructions, said R Prabhushankar, Special Secretary to the Governor, in a press release.
Visiting Hours And Schedule
Dates: August 16, 17, and 18
Timing: 6 pm to 7:30 pm
Entry: Free for all
