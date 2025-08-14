BMW India To Hike Car Prices By Up To 3% From September 1, 2025 Amid Rising Costs

Luxury carmaker BMW India has announced that it will increase prices across its entire range by up to 3%, effective from September 1, 2025. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India, explained that while the brand has seen remarkable growth in the first half of the year, global challenges have pushed costs higher.

“Factors like continued forex impact and global supply chain dynamics have been leading to increased material and logistics costs. Our commitment to offering the best value and customer experience remains steadfast,” he said.

The timing of the price hike comes just ahead of the festive season, a crucial period for car sales in India. Pawah added that BMW plans to introduce“power-packed profiles” of new cars during this period, ensuring customers continue to get performance and innovation despite the price rise.

BMW's portfolio in India includes locally manufactured models such as the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase, BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X5, BMW X7, BMW M340i, and the all-electric BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase. The company also imports high-end models like the BMW i4, i5, i7, Z4 M40i, M2 Coupe, M4 Competition, M8, and BMW XM plug-in hybrid as completely built-up units (CBUs).

To cushion the impact of the price increase, BMW India Financial Services continues to offer flexible finance schemes under its Smart Finance program. These include attractive EMI plans, reduced interest rates on select models, assured buy-back options, and tailored end-of-term benefits for customers.