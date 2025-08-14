India's BIG Warning To Pakistan After Asim Munir's Nuke Threat - 'Any Misadventure Will Have Painful Consequences'
“We have seen several statements, reports regarding a continuing pattern of war-mongering and hateful comments against India. It is a well-known modus operandi of Pakistani leadership to whip up anti-India rhetoric to hide their own failure,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a routine press conference on Thursday.Also Read | Kashmir issue main source of tension between India, Pakistan: PM Sharif
The MEA reaction comes after back-to-back statements and threats by Pakistani leadership against India. It started last week when Asim Munir, during his US visit , threatened to plunge the region into a nuclear war if Islamabad faced an existential threat.What did Asim Munir say?
"We are a nuclear nation; if we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us,” reported The Print, quoting Field Marshal Asim Munir as saying.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday claimed that any attempt to stop the flow of water into Pakistan is a violation of the Indus Waters Treaty and will be met with a "decisive response."
The threat directed at India came a day after Pakistan's former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made similar comments, describing the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty as an attack on the Indus Valley Civilisation.Also Read | Tharoor on Bhutto-led US delegation: 'Sympathise with his mother's death...'
India put in abeyance the 1960 agreement soon after the 22 April Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier announced that India would never restore the historic accord.
In response, the MEA spokesperson said on Thursday that Pakistan would be well advised to temper its rhetoric,“as any misadventure will have painful consequences as demonstrated recently”
The spokesperson was perhaps referring to Operation Sindoor, India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan in May this year in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed on 22 April in Jammu and Kashmir.
