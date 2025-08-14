Eldorado Gaming Integrates PIX To Enhance Payment Experience For Brazilian Users
Eldorado, the world's leading online peer-to-peer marketplace for digital game goods, has announced the integration of PIX, Brazil's real-time payment system, into its local platform at Eldorado/br/. The move is designed to enhance the user experience for Brazilian gamers by offering a fast, secure, and familiar payment option.
The integration of PIX-developed by the Central Bank of Brazil-adds a key local option for Brazilian users and supports Eldorado's localisation in high-growth markets. Enabling instant transactions, PIX powers over 40% of online payments in Brazil, even at local shops, making it a fast, trusted choice Eldorado users rely on daily.
“As we continue to expand our global presence, local accessibility remains a top priority,” said Augusta Mackevičiūtė, Marketing Specialist at Eldorado.“The integration of PIX is a direct response to user preferences in Brazil, offering convenience and trust. We remain committed to improving every aspect of the transaction experience for our community.”
Regulated by the Central Bank of Brazil
Eldorado's entry into the Brazilian market in late 2024 has already led to rapid user growth. Hundreds of transactions are processed daily on the local platform, reflecting strong demand for in-game goods and services. According to recent reports from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, marketplaces like Eldorado handle billions of U.S. dollars in virtual gaming assets each year, acting as real-economy channels for millions of users worldwide.
By aligning with local payment infrastructure and user expectations, Eldorado reinforces its position as the go-to destination for secure, efficient, and user-centric in-game trading in Brazil and beyond.
Over 11 million monthly visits
Founded in 2018, Eldorado facilitates trades in in-game currencies, accounts, items, top ups, gift cards and boosting services, enabling players to either monetise their gaming achievements or accelerate their gameplay.
The platform provides escrow-backed transaction protection via its proprietary TradeShieldTM system, 24/7 multilingual customer support, and a wide range of global payment options. With over 11 million monthly visits and high average user engagement, Eldorado ranks first in its category, surpassing established competitors in traffic and user loyalty.
