TTGI Deploys 750+ Instances Of Turnium Insight Worldwide
Turnium Insight is a powerful network visibility and management platform, fully integrated into the Turnium suite of solutions, delivering unmatched control, intelligence, and operational efficiency to service providers and their customers.
"This is a game-changer for our partners," said Doug Childress, Global CEO of TTGI. "At TTGI, our mission is to equip our partners with the most advanced technology solutions that help them excel in serving their clients. With Turnium Insight, we continue to lead innovation that delivers new efficiencies, greater visibility, and more value for service providers and end customers alike."
Turnium Insight feature highlights include:
- Multitenancy & User Control - Manage multiple partners, organizations, and users with granular role-based permissions. Zero-Touch Deployment - Rapidly provision, clone, and roll out nodes using templated workflows. LAN & Edge Reach - Remotely access customer LANs and modems for faster troubleshooting. Managed Alerts - Centralized alerting for proactive response and incident prevention. Data Intelligence - Deep packet inspection, traffic pattern analysis, device-level metrics, and geolocation analytics. Threat Detection - Monitor VPN and Tor usage, assess IP reputation, track encryption and protocol activity. Firewall & Router Hosting - Deploy and manage third-party firewalls or routers on edge nodes.
Already deployed across 750+ sites globally with early-adopter partners (approximately 6% of our customer base), Turnium Insight has demonstrated measurable improvements in operational efficiency, security posture, and service quality.
"We are incredibly excited to open Turnium Insight to our entire global partner base, effective immediately," added Childress. "With its advanced analytics, automation, and security features, Turnium Insight transforms the way service providers manage networks, helping us move closer to our shared vision for the future of networking."
About Turnium Technology Group Inc.: "Let's get IT done."
Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.
In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.
Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-ensuring that "We get IT done, right."
