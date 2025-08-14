Homerun Resources Inc. Completes The Assignment Of The CBPM Lease Over The Guidoni Belmonte District Silica Mineral Rights

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) -is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the transaction for the acquisition of the exploitation rights from Guidoni Brasil S.A. ("Guidoni), for areas granted under a lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM) in the municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. All tenements of the Guidoni project are fully permitted for immediate extraction / mining and at a lower royalty rate than the Company's previous silica sand supply contracts in the Santa Maria Eterna District.

Further to the News Release dated February 12th, 2025, announcing the total and irrevocable assignment of all rights and responsibilities in favor of Homerun, of the rights to exploit the mining tenements 871.960/1992, 870.462/1999, 870.463/1999 and 873.387/2007, the Company has executed a Term of Assignment with Guidoni, with the Consent of CBPM, for the process number 036.5410.2020.0001386-11, assigning the above mineral rights, subject of bid number 004/2020, along with all its rights and obligations, to Homerun. Under the Guidoni Lease Terms with CBPM, the Company will pay CBPM an extraction royalty of R$26 (US$4.50) per tonne of extracted silica sand.

Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun stated, "In our original strategic plan two years ago, we stated that we would work methodically to consolidate control over the unique Santa Maria Eterna silica sand deposits in the Belmonte Silica District, and we continue to execute on that mandate. This process requires major effort and considerable patience while building beneficial relationships and favourable terms and I want to thank our team for their relentless efforts in this regard. We also want to thank our partners in the District, in particular CBPM, the State-owned resource company of the Government of Bahia, Brazil. These efforts continue and between ownership via CBPM leases and an ongoing partnership with a premier silica production company in Brazil, we are now in control of a significant majority of the silica sand in the District. Dialogue and negotiations continue with historic owners and transitional owners based on long-term legal issues over the portion of the District not under CBPM concessions. This resource base, combined with our vertically integrated approach from extraction through solar glass production, positions us uniquely as both the primary demand driver and supply controller for this unique material. With centuries of supply at our disposal, we're not just participating in Brazil's renewable energy transformation, we're enabling it while building a defensible competitive moat that extends well beyond any single market cycle."

R$500,000 payable against the execution of the definitive agreement for the transfer of the Guidoni rights and obligations (PAID). R$2,000,000, paid over four installments, maturing, one by one, every 6 months, from the date of payment of the first installment, adjusted by the foreign exchange rate variation from the reference rate of 1 US$ = R$ 4.9827 in relation to the actual closing exchange rate of the day before the maturing of each payment. The first of these four installments was due and paid on August 12th, 2025.

Homerun (TSXV: HMR) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

Utilizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domestic and international sales of processed silica through the development of a 120,000 tpy processing plant. Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.

Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency, 365,000 tpy solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics.

European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).

Commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use. Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.

With six profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.

Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.