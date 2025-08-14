Gorilla Technology Doubles Revenue In First Half Of 2025 Amid International Expansion
|Items
| June 30,
2025
(Unaudited)
|
| December 31,
2024
(Audited)
|
|Assets
|
|
|
|
|Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|10,110,206
|
|$
|21,699,202
|
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
|1,000
|
|
|1,000
|
|Restricted deposits
|
|16,019,748
|
|
|15,773,099
|
|Unbilled receivables (Contract assets)
|
|36,883,629
|
|
|34,306,195
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|43,794,936
|
|
|25,670,157
|
|Inventories
|
|-
|
|
|5,199
|
|Prepayments
|
|18,035,818
|
|
|28,632,212
|
|Other receivables, net
|
|401,684
|
|
|432,696
|
|Other current assets
|
|176,903
|
|
|151,816
|
|Total current assets
|
|125,423,924
|
|
|126,671,576
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|Property and equipment
|
|16,831,268
|
|
|14,939,143
|
|Right-of-use assets
|
|436,504
|
|
|505,345
|
|Intangible assets
|
|2,675,916
|
|
|2,931,661
|
|Deferred tax assets
|
|11,266,450
|
|
|6,938,213
|
|Prepayments
|
|259,662
|
|
|315,304
|
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
|4,000,000
|
|
|-
|
|Other non-current assets
|
|1,852,330
|
|
|1,494,740
|
|Total non-current assets
|
|37,322,130
|
|
|27,124,406
|
|Total assets
|$
|162,746,054
|
|$
|153,795,982
|
|Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|Short-term borrowings
|$
|12,187,029
|
|$
|15,073,458
|
|Contract liabilities
|
|265,236
|
|
|273,227
|
|Accounts payable
|
|30,495,390
|
|
|26,039,076
|
|Other payables
|
|1,189,270
|
|
|2,451,135
|
|Provisions
|
|70,664
|
|
|37,673
|
|Lease liabilities
|
|206,193
|
|
|210,448
|
|Income tax liabilities
|
|11,063,923
|
|
|9,028,829
|
|Warrant liabilities
|
|732,887
|
|
|20,082,272
|
|Long-term borrowings, current portion
|
|1,747,816
|
|
|1,972,371
|
|Other current liabilities
|
|96,574
|
|
|142,796
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|58,054,982
|
|
|75,311,285
|
|Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|Long-term borrowings
|
|4,159,459
|
|
|4,372,188
|
|Provisions
|
|25,159
|
|
|22,013
|
|Deferred tax liabilities
|
|1,435,534
|
|
|42,897
|
|Lease liabilities
|
|480,984
|
|
|579,699
|
|Guarantee deposits received
|
|408,942
|
|
|364,047
|
|Total non-current liabilities
|
|6,510,078
|
|
|5,380,844
|
|Total liabilities
|
|64,565,060
|
|
|80,692,129
|
|Equity
|
|
|
|
|Equity attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|Share capital
|
|
|
|
|Ordinary share
|
|21,625
|
|
|19,443
|
|Capital surplus
|
|
|
|
|Capital surplus
|
|288,904,900
|
|
|254,585,267
|
|Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|Accumulated deficit
|
|(156,741,789
|)
|
|(148,238,729
|)
|Other equity interest
|
|
|
|
|Financial statements translation differences of foreign operations
|
|1,001,735
|
|
|(55,500
|)
|Treasury shares
|
|(35,005,477
|)
|
|(33,206,628
|)
|Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|
|98,180,994
|
|
|73,103,853
|
|Total equity
|
|98,180,994
|
|
|73,103,853
|
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|162,746,054
|
|$
|153,795,982
|
GORILLA TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024
(Expressed in United States dollars)
|
|Six Months Ended June 30
|
|Items
| 2025
(Unaudited)
|
| 2024
(Unaudited)
|
|Revenue
|$
|39,325,839
|
|$
|20,674,691
|
|Cost of revenue
|
|(25,877,004
|)
|
|(2,995,637
|)
|Gross profit
|
|13,448,835
|
|
|17,679,054
|
|Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|Selling and marketing expenses
|
|(742,592
|)
|
|(666,312
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|
|(7,270,555
|)
|
|(6,381,907
|)
|Research and development expenses
|
|(1,226,139
|)
|
|(1,149,834
|)
|Currency exchange losses, net*
|
|(11,552,001
|)
|
|(5,028,955
|)
|Fair value remeasurement of financial instruments
|
|(1,531,210
|)
|
|(3,278,410
|)
|Other income
|
|90,529
|
|
|84,870
|
|Other gains (losses), net
|
|(287,314
|)
|
|515,123
|
|Total operating expenses
|
|(22,519,282
|)
|
|(15,905,425
|)
|Operating income (loss)
|
|(9,070,447
|)
|
|1,773,629
|
|Non-operating income (expenses)
|
|
|
|
|Interest income
|
|1,177,271
|
|
|392,455
|
|Finance costs
|
|(293,673
|)
|
|(416,605
|)
|Total non-operating income (expenses)
|
|883,598
|
|
|(24,150
|)
|Profit (loss) before income tax
|
|(8,186,849
|)
|
|1,749,479
|
|Income tax expense
|
|(316,211
|)
|
|(137,891
|)
|Profit (loss) for the period
|
|(8,503,060
|)
|
|1,611,588
|
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|Components of other comprehensive income (loss) that may not be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|Remeasurement of defined benefit plans
|
|-
|
|
|2,112
|
|Components of other comprehensive income (loss) that may be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
|
|1,057,235
|
|
|(1,949,532
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax
|
|1,057,235
|
|
|(1,947,420
|)
|Total comprehensive loss for the period
|
|(7,445,825
|)
|
|(335,832
|)
|Earning (loss) per share
|
|
|
|
|Basic earning (loss) per share
|$
|(0.43
|)
|$
|0.17
|
|Diluted earning (loss) per share
|$
|(0.43
|)
|$
|0.15
|
|Weighted average shares of ordinary shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|19,819,284
|
|
|9,330,948
|
|Diluted
|
|19,819,284
|
|
|10,413,870
|
|* During the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, net currency exchange losses amounted to $12,630,726 and $5,883,074, respectively, due to devaluation of monetary assets denominated in the Egyptian pound arising from the sharp depreciation of the Egyptian pound against the U.S. dollar in March 2024.
GORILLA TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024
(Expressed in United States dollars)
|
|Six months ended June 30
|
|
|2025
|
|2024
|
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|Profit (loss) before tax
|$
|(8,186,849
|)
|$
|1,749,479
|
|Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss)
|
|
|
|
|Expected credit losses
|
|6,107
|
|
|364,640
|
|Depreciation expenses
|
|325,824
|
|
|275,746
|
|Amortization expenses
|
|317,806
|
|
|442,242
|
|Gain on disposal of property and equipment
|
|-
|
|
|(73
|)
|Share-based payment expenses
|
|271,050
|
|
|722,176
|
|Share-based compensation expenses
|
|472,642
|
|
|-
|
|Interest expense
|
|293,673
|
|
|416,605
|
|Interest income
|
|(1,177,271
|)
|
|(392,455
|)
|Unrealized exchange loss
|
|11,224,264
|
|
|3,993,733
|
|Loss on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
|
|1,531,210
|
|
|3,278,410
|
|Gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
|-
|
|
|(548,944
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|Changes in operating assets
|
|
|
|
|Unbilled receivables (Contract assets)
|
|(39,419,954
|)
|
|(20,027,585
|)
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|6,933,000
|
|
|3,051,025
|
|Inventories
|
|5,362
|
|
|1,316
|
|Prepayments
|
|12,749,966
|
|
|(685,966
|)
|Other receivables
|
|-
|
|
|(433,302
|)
|Other current and non-current assets
|
|(18,406
|)
|
|528,649
|
|Changes in operating liabilities
|
|
|
|
|Contract liabilities
|
|(37,362
|)
|
|(59,403
|)
|Notes payable
|
|-
|
|
|34
|
|Accounts payable
|
|4,232,202
|
|
|(2,160,932
|)
|Other payables
|
|(1,472,181
|)
|
|(1,500,939
|)
|Provisions
|
|24,003
|
|
|(79,505
|)
|Other current and non-current liabilities
|
|(54,820
|)
|
|48,669
|
|Guarantee deposits received
|
|512
|
|
|-
|
|Cash flows used in operations
|
|(11,979,222
|)
|
|(11,016,380
|)
|Interest received
|
|1,205,745
|
|
|448,299
|
|Interest paid
|
|(324,623
|)
|
|(672,592
|)
|Tax paid
|
|(1,420,411
|)
|
|(18,106
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|
|(12,518,511
|)
|
|(11,258,779
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|
|(328,833
|)
|
|(363,096
|)
|Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
|
|-
|
|
|143
|
|Acquisition of intangible assets
|
|(54,987
|)
|
|(57,982
|)
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
|(4,000,000
|)
|
|-
|
|Investment in restricted deposits
|
|(179,930
|)
|
|-
|
|Guarantee deposits paid
|
|(289,069
|)
|
|(41,291
|)
|Net cash flows used in investing activities
|
|(4,852,819
|)
|
|(462,226
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|Proceeds from short-term borrowings
|
|14,327,643
|
|
|7,050,890
|
|Repayments of short-term borrowings
|
|(18,680,180
|)
|
|(6,622,572
|)
|Repayments of long-term borrowings
|
|(1,105,138
|)
|
|(750,819
|)
|Principal repayment of lease liabilities
|
|(106,870
|)
|
|(68,252
|)
|Repayments of loan from shareholders
|
|-
|
|
|(3,000,000
|)
|Buyback of treasury stocks
|
|(1,798,849
|)
|
|-
|
|Exercise of share options
|
|17,796
|
|
|-
|
|Proceeds from preferred shares and private warrants
|
|12,679,732
|
|
|9,650,000
|
|Exercise of restricted share units
|
|-
|
|
|(39,056
|)
|Proceeds from issuance ordinary share
|
|-
|
|
|11,290,004
|
|Net cash flows from financing activities
|
|5,334,134
|
|
|17,510,195
|
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
|
|448,200
|
|
|122,449
|
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|(11,588,996
|)
|
|5,911,639
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|21,699,202
|
|
|5,306,857
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|10,110,206
|
|$
|11,218,496
|
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS PER INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS (IFRS) TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA)
|
|Six Months Ended June 30
|
|Items
| 2025
(Unaudited
and
Unreviewed)
|
| 2024
(Unaudited
and
Unreviewed)
|
|
|(Amount in USD)
|
|Operating income (loss) (IFRS)
|$
|(9,070,447
|)
|$
|1,773,629
|
|Add: Exchange loss from currency devaluation
|
|12,630,726
|
|
|5,883,074
|
|Add: Fair value remeasurement of financial instruments
|
|1,531,210
|
|
|3,278,410
|
|Adjusted Operating income (Non-IFRS)
|$
|5,091,489
|
|$
|10,935,113
|
|Add: Depreciation expenses
|
|325,824
|
|
|275,746
|
|Add: Amortization expenses
|
|317,806
|
|
|442,242
|
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS)
|$
|5,735,119
|
|$
|11,653,101
|
RECONCILIATION OF IFRS NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (NON-IFRS)
|
|Six Months Ended June 30
|
|Items
| 2025
(Unaudited
and
Unreviewed)
|
| 2024
(Unaudited
and
Unreviewed)
|
|
|(Amount in USD)
|
|Net income (loss) (IFRS)
|$
|(8,503,060
|)
|$
|1,611,588
|
|Add: Exchange loss from currency devaluation
|
|12,630,726
|
|
|5,883,074
|
|Add: Fair value remeasurement of financial instruments
|
|1,531,210
|
|
|3,278,410
|
|Adjusted Net income (Non-IFRS)
|$
|5,658,876
|
|$
|10,773,072
|
RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (IFRS) TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-IFRS)
|
|Six Months Ended June 30
|
|Items
| 2025
(Unaudited
and
Unreviewed)
|
| 2024
(Unaudited
and
Unreviewed)
|
|
|(Amount in USD)
|
|Basic Earnings (loss) per share (IFRS)
|$
|(0.43
|)
|$
|0.17
|
|Add: EPS impact of Exchange loss from currency devaluation
|
|0.08
|
|
|0.35
|
|Add: EPS impact of Fair value remeasurement of financial instruments
|
|0.64
|
|
|0.63
|
|Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Non-IFRS)
|$
|0.29
|
|$
|1.15
|
Note: All per share amounts in above table are calculated using the basic weighted average ordinary shares outstanding of 19,819,284 and 9,330,948 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.
Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.
Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.
For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our beliefs about future revenues, our ability to convert our pipeline, our ability to and the circumstances under which we would reduce our debt, our ability to attract the attention of customers and investors alike, our expansion into southeast Asia, Gorilla's largest projects and ability to win additional projects and execute definitive contracts related thereto, along with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2025 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
