Hemisphere Energy Announces 2025 Second Quarter Results, Declares Quarterly Dividend, And Provides Operations Update
Financial and Operating Summary
|
|Three Months Ended June 30
|
|Six Months Ended June 30
|
|($000s except per unit and share amounts)
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|FINANCIAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Petroleum and natural gas revenue
|$
|24,395
|
|$
|28,938
|
|$
|51,734
|
|$
|49,899
|
|Operating field netback(1)
|
|14,890
|
|
|17,851
|
|
|32,071
|
|
|30,809
|
|Operating netback(1)
|
|13,990
|
|
|17,687
|
|
|30,986
|
|
|30,812
|
|Cash flow provided by operating activities
|
|11,846
|
|
|14,795
|
|
|28,028
|
|
|17,479
|
|Adjusted funds flow from operations ("AFF")(1)
|
|10,261
|
|
|13,578
|
|
|22,965
|
|
|23,664
|
|Per share, basic(1) ($/share)
|
|0.11
|
|
|0.14
|
|
|0.24
|
|
|0.24
|
|Per share, diluted(1) ($/share)
|
|0.10
|
|
|0.14
|
|
|0.23
|
|
|0.24
|
|Free funds flow(1)
|
|8,070
|
|
|10,599
|
|
|19,568
|
|
|15,037
|
|Net income
|
|7,053
|
|
|10,387
|
|
|15,995
|
|
|17,165
|
|Per share, basic ($/share)
|
|0.07
|
|
|0.11
|
|
|0.17
|
|
|0.17
|
|Per share, diluted ($/share)
|
|0.07
|
|
|0.10
|
|
|0.16
|
|
|0.17
|
|Dividends
|
|5,301
|
|
|2,467
|
|
|7,729
|
|
|4,938
|
|Per share, basic ($/share)
|
|0.055
|
|
|0.025
|
|
|0.080
|
|
|0.050
|
|NCIB share repurchases
|
|2,340
|
|
|1,730
|
|
|3,641
|
|
|2,897
|
|Capital expenditures(1)
|
|2,191
|
|
|2,979
|
|
|3,397
|
|
|8,627
|
|Working capital(1)
|
|13,894
|
|
|11,582
|
|
|13,894
|
|
|11,582
|
|OPERATING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average daily production
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heavy oil (bbl/d)
|
|3,810
|
|
|3,609
|
|
|3,812
|
|
|3,360
|
|Natural gas (Mcf/d)
|
|101
|
|
|111
|
|
|106
|
|
|123
|
|Combined (boe/d)
|
|3,826
|
|
|3,628
|
|
|3,830
|
|
|3,380
|
|Oil weighting
|
|99%
|
|
|99%
|
|
|99%
|
|
|99%
|
|Average sales prices
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heavy oil ($/bbl)
|$
|70.33
|
|$
|88.07
|
|$
|74.93
|
|$
|81.54
|
|Natural gas ($/Mcf)
|
|1.66
|
|
|1.13
|
|
|1.86
|
|
|1.75
|
|Combined ($/boe)
|$
|70.06
|
|$
|87.65
|
|$
|74.64
|
|$
|81.11
|
|Operating netback ($/boe)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Petroleum and natural gas revenue
|$
|70.06
|
|$
|87.65
|
|$
|74.64
|
|$
|81.11
|
|Royalties
|
|(13.11
|)
|
|(18.95
|)
|
|(13.86
|)
|
|(16.58
|)
|Operating costs
|
|(11.40
|)
|
|(9.63
|)
|
|(11.54
|)
|
|(10.33
|)
|Transportation costs
|
|(2.78
|)
|
|(5.00
|)
|
|(2.97
|)
|
|(4.12
|)
|Operating field netback(1)
|
|42.77
|
|
|54.07
|
|
|46.27
|
|
|50.08
|
|Realized commodity hedging gain (loss)
|
|(2.59
|)
|
|(0.49
|)
|
|(1.57
|)
|
|0.00
|
|Operating netback (1)
|$
|40.18
|
|$
|53.58
|
|$
|44.70
|
|$
|50.08
|
|General and administrative expense
|
|(3.75
|)
|
|(3.50
|)
|
|(3.74
|)
|
|(3.53
|)
|Interest expense and foreign exchange loss
|
|(0.18
|)
|
|(0.53
|)
|
|(0.23
|)
|
|(0.49
|)
|Tax expense provision
|
|(6.78
|)
|
|(8.42
|)
|
|(7.60
|)
|
|(7.59
|)
|Adjusted funds flow from operations (1) ($/boe)
|$
|29.47
|
|$
|41.13
|
|$
|33.13
|
|$
|38.47
|
| Note:
(1) Non-IFRS financial measure that is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures".
|
|SHARE CAPITAL
|
|August 13, 2025
|
|
|June 30, 2025
|
|
|December 31, 2024
|
|Common shares outstanding
|
|95,168,202
|
|
|95,897,878
|
|
|97,389,735
|
|Stock options outstanding
|
|5,113,600
|
|
|5,188,600
|
|
|6,021,600
|
|Total fully diluted shares outstanding
|
|100,281,802
|
|
|101,086,478
|
|
|103,411,335
|
Quarterly Dividend
Hemisphere is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.025 per common share in accordance with the Company's dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on September 12, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 29, 2025. The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.
Operations Update
With significant volatility in the economy and oil markets earlier this year, Hemisphere elected to defer the majority of its capital spending into the latter third of the year. With relatively flat base production, the Company has focused on balance sheet strength and shareholder returns through its share buyback program, base quarterly dividends, and the announcements of two special dividends year-to-date.
The Company's drilling program is now scheduled to commence late in the third quarter. It will include several development wells in Atlee Buffalo in addition to at least one new well in Marsden, which will test a second oil-bearing zone on Hemisphere's lands adjacent to its oil treating facilities and active polymer pilot project.
Management will continue to closely monitor oil market volatility and adjust capital spending accordingly. With almost $14 million in working capital, an undrawn credit line, and stable cash flow from its production base, Hemisphere is in a unique position to act on potential acquisition opportunities and continued shareholder returns in addition to executing its drilling program.
EnerCom Denver Conference
Ms. Ashley Ramsden-Wood, Chief Development Officer of Hemisphere, will be presenting at the EnerCom Denver Conference on Tuesday, August 19 at 2:45 pm Mountain Daylight Time (1:45 pm Pacific Daylight Time). The presentation will be livestreamed on EnerCom's website at (Confluence C) and archived on Hemisphere's website at .
About Hemisphere Energy Corporation
Hemisphere is a dividend-paying Canadian oil company focused on maximizing value-per-share growth with the sustainable development of its high netback, ultra-low decline conventional heavy oil assets through polymer flood enhanced oil recovery methods. Hemisphere trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "HME" and on the OTCQX Venture Marketplace under the symbol "HMENF".
For further information, please visit the Company's website at to view its corporate presentation or contact:
Legal Disclaimer:
