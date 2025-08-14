Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hemisphere Energy Announces 2025 Second Quarter Results, Declares Quarterly Dividend, And Provides Operations Update


2025-08-14 08:08:29
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - Hemisphere Energy Corporation (TSXV: HME) (OTCQX: HMENF) ("Hemisphere" or the "Company") provides its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, declares a quarterly dividend payment to shareholders, and provides operations update.

Q2 2025 Highlights

  • Attained quarterly production of 3,826 boe/d (99% heavy oil).

  • Generated $24.4 million, or $70.06/boe, in revenue.

  • Achieved total operating and transportation costs of $14.18/boe.

  • Delivered an operating field netback1 of $14.9 million, or $42.77/boe.

  • Realized quarterly adjusted funds flow from operations ("AFF")1 of $10.3 million, or $29.47/boe.

  • Executed a $2.2 million capital expenditure1 program, including preparatory spending for Hemisphere's upcoming drilling program.

  • Generated free funds flow1 of $8.1 million, or $0.07/share.

  • Distributed $2.4 million, or $0.025/share, in base dividends to shareholders during the quarter.

  • Distributed $2.9 million, or $0.03/share, in special dividends to shareholders during the quarter.

  • Purchased and cancelled 1.3 million shares for $2.3 million under the Company's Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB").

  • Renewed the Company's $35 million two-year extendible credit facility.

  • Exited the first quarter with positive working capital1 of $13.9 million.

(1) Operating field netback, adjusted funds flow from operations (AFF), free funds flow, capital expenditure, and working capital are non-IFRS measures, or when expressed on a per share or boe basis, non-IFRS ratio, that do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to the section "Non-IFRS and Other Specified Financial Measures".

Selected financial and operational highlights should be read in conjunction with Hemisphere's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes, and the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2025 which are available on SEDAR+ at and on Hemisphere's website at . All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.
Financial and Operating Summary


Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
($000s except per unit and share amounts)
2025

2024

2025

2024
FINANCIAL











Petroleum and natural gas revenue $ 24,395
$ 28,938
$ 51,734
$ 49,899
Operating field netback(1)
14,890

17,851

32,071

30,809
Operating netback(1)
13,990

17,687

30,986

30,812
Cash flow provided by operating activities
11,846

14,795

28,028

17,479
Adjusted funds flow from operations ("AFF")(1)
10,261

13,578

22,965

23,664
Per share, basic(1) ($/share)
0.11

0.14

0.24

0.24
Per share, diluted(1) ($/share)
0.10

0.14

0.23

0.24
Free funds flow(1)
8,070

10,599

19,568

15,037
Net income
7,053

10,387

15,995

17,165
Per share, basic ($/share)
0.07

0.11

0.17

0.17
Per share, diluted ($/share)
0.07

0.10

0.16

0.17
Dividends
5,301

2,467

7,729

4,938
Per share, basic ($/share)
0.055

0.025

0.080

0.050
NCIB share repurchases
2,340

1,730

3,641

2,897
Capital expenditures(1)
2,191

2,979

3,397

8,627
Working capital(1)
13,894

11,582

13,894

11,582
OPERATING







Average daily production







Heavy oil (bbl/d)
3,810

3,609

3,812

3,360
Natural gas (Mcf/d)
101

111

106

123
Combined (boe/d)
3,826

3,628

3,830

3,380
Oil weighting
99%

99%

99%

99%
Average sales prices







Heavy oil ($/bbl) $ 70.33
$ 88.07
$ 74.93
$ 81.54
Natural gas ($/Mcf)
1.66

1.13

1.86

1.75
Combined ($/boe) $ 70.06
$ 87.65
$ 74.64
$ 81.11
Operating netback ($/boe)







Petroleum and natural gas revenue $ 70.06
$ 87.65
$ 74.64
$ 81.11
Royalties
(13.11 )
(18.95 )
(13.86 )
(16.58 )
Operating costs
(11.40 )
(9.63 )
(11.54 )
(10.33 )
Transportation costs
(2.78 )
(5.00 )
(2.97 )
(4.12 )
Operating field netback(1)
42.77

54.07

46.27

50.08
Realized commodity hedging gain (loss)
(2.59 )
(0.49 )
(1.57 )
0.00
Operating netback (1) $ 40.18
$ 53.58
$ 44.70
$ 50.08
General and administrative expense
(3.75 )
(3.50 )
(3.74 )
(3.53 )
Interest expense and foreign exchange loss
(0.18 )
(0.53 )
(0.23 )
(0.49 )
Tax expense provision
(6.78 )
(8.42 )
(7.60 )
(7.59 )
Adjusted funds flow from operations (1) ($/boe) $ 29.47
$ 41.13
$ 33.13
$ 38.47
Note:
(1) Non-IFRS financial measure that is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures".

SHARE CAPITAL
August 13, 2025

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024
Common shares outstanding
95,168,202

95,897,878

97,389,735
Stock options outstanding
5,113,600

5,188,600

6,021,600
Total fully diluted shares outstanding
100,281,802

101,086,478

103,411,335

Quarterly Dividend

Hemisphere is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.025 per common share in accordance with the Company's dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on September 12, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 29, 2025. The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.

Operations Update

With significant volatility in the economy and oil markets earlier this year, Hemisphere elected to defer the majority of its capital spending into the latter third of the year. With relatively flat base production, the Company has focused on balance sheet strength and shareholder returns through its share buyback program, base quarterly dividends, and the announcements of two special dividends year-to-date.

The Company's drilling program is now scheduled to commence late in the third quarter. It will include several development wells in Atlee Buffalo in addition to at least one new well in Marsden, which will test a second oil-bearing zone on Hemisphere's lands adjacent to its oil treating facilities and active polymer pilot project.

Management will continue to closely monitor oil market volatility and adjust capital spending accordingly. With almost $14 million in working capital, an undrawn credit line, and stable cash flow from its production base, Hemisphere is in a unique position to act on potential acquisition opportunities and continued shareholder returns in addition to executing its drilling program.

EnerCom Denver Conference

Ms. Ashley Ramsden-Wood, Chief Development Officer of Hemisphere, will be presenting at the EnerCom Denver Conference on Tuesday, August 19 at 2:45 pm Mountain Daylight Time (1:45 pm Pacific Daylight Time). The presentation will be livestreamed on EnerCom's website at (Confluence C) and archived on Hemisphere's website at .

About Hemisphere Energy Corporation

Hemisphere is a dividend-paying Canadian oil company focused on maximizing value-per-share growth with the sustainable development of its high netback, ultra-low decline conventional heavy oil assets through polymer flood enhanced oil recovery methods. Hemisphere trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "HME" and on the OTCQX Venture Marketplace under the symbol "HMENF".

For further information, please visit the Company's website at to view its corporate presentation or contact:

