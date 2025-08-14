Hemisphere Energy Announces 2025 Second Quarter Results, Declares Quarterly Dividend, And Provides Operations Update

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - Hemisphere Energy Corporation (TSXV: HME) (OTCQX: HMENF) ("Hemisphere" or the "Company") provides its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, declares a quarterly dividend payment to shareholders, and provides operations update. Q2 2025 Highlights

Attained quarterly production of 3,826 boe/d (99% heavy oil).

Generated $24.4 million, or $70.06/boe, in revenue.

Achieved total operating and transportation costs of $14.18/boe.

Delivered an operating field netback1 of $14.9 million, or $42.77/boe.

Realized quarterly adjusted funds flow from operations ("AFF")1 of $10.3 million, or $29.47/boe.

Executed a $2.2 million capital expenditure1 program, including preparatory spending for Hemisphere's upcoming drilling program.

Generated free funds flow1 of $8.1 million, or $0.07/share.

Distributed $2.4 million, or $0.025/share, in base dividends to shareholders during the quarter.

Distributed $2.9 million, or $0.03/share, in special dividends to shareholders during the quarter.

Purchased and cancelled 1.3 million shares for $2.3 million under the Company's Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB").

Renewed the Company's $35 million two-year extendible credit facility. Exited the first quarter with positive working capital1 of $13.9 million.

Financial and Operating Summary



Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

($000s except per unit and share amounts)

2025



2024



2025



2024

FINANCIAL























Petroleum and natural gas revenue $ 24,395

$ 28,938

$ 51,734

$ 49,899

Operating field netback(1)

14,890



17,851



32,071



30,809

Operating netback(1)

13,990



17,687



30,986



30,812

Cash flow provided by operating activities

11,846



14,795



28,028



17,479

Adjusted funds flow from operations ("AFF")(1)

10,261



13,578



22,965



23,664

Per share, basic(1) ($/share)

0.11



0.14



0.24



0.24

Per share, diluted(1) ($/share)

0.10



0.14



0.23



0.24

Free funds flow(1)

8,070



10,599



19,568



15,037

Net income

7,053



10,387



15,995



17,165

Per share, basic ($/share)

0.07



0.11



0.17



0.17

Per share, diluted ($/share)

0.07



0.10



0.16



0.17

Dividends

5,301



2,467



7,729



4,938

Per share, basic ($/share)

0.055



0.025



0.080



0.050

NCIB share repurchases

2,340



1,730



3,641



2,897

Capital expenditures(1)

2,191



2,979



3,397



8,627

Working capital(1)

13,894



11,582



13,894



11,582

OPERATING















Average daily production















Heavy oil (bbl/d)

3,810



3,609



3,812



3,360

Natural gas (Mcf/d)

101



111



106



123

Combined (boe/d)

3,826



3,628



3,830



3,380

Oil weighting

99%



99%



99%



99%

Average sales prices















Heavy oil ($/bbl) $ 70.33

$ 88.07

$ 74.93

$ 81.54

Natural gas ($/Mcf)

1.66



1.13



1.86



1.75

Combined ($/boe) $ 70.06

$ 87.65

$ 74.64

$ 81.11

Operating netback ($/boe)















Petroleum and natural gas revenue $ 70.06

$ 87.65

$ 74.64

$ 81.11

Royalties

(13.11 )

(18.95 )

(13.86 )

(16.58 ) Operating costs

(11.40 )

(9.63 )

(11.54 )

(10.33 ) Transportation costs

(2.78 )

(5.00 )

(2.97 )

(4.12 ) Operating field netback(1)

42.77



54.07



46.27



50.08

Realized commodity hedging gain (loss)

(2.59 )

(0.49 )

(1.57 )

0.00

Operating netback (1) $ 40.18

$ 53.58

$ 44.70

$ 50.08

General and administrative expense

(3.75 )

(3.50 )

(3.74 )

(3.53 ) Interest expense and foreign exchange loss

(0.18 )

(0.53 )

(0.23 )

(0.49 ) Tax expense provision

(6.78 )

(8.42 )

(7.60 )

(7.59 ) Adjusted funds flow from operations (1) ($/boe) $ 29.47

$ 41.13

$ 33.13

$ 38.47

Note:

SHARE CAPITAL

August 13, 2025



June 30, 2025



December 31, 2024

Common shares outstanding

95,168,202



95,897,878



97,389,735

Stock options outstanding

5,113,600



5,188,600



6,021,600

Total fully diluted shares outstanding

100,281,802



101,086,478



103,411,335



Quarterly Dividend

Hemisphere is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.025 per common share in accordance with the Company's dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on September 12, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 29, 2025. The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.

Operations Update

With significant volatility in the economy and oil markets earlier this year, Hemisphere elected to defer the majority of its capital spending into the latter third of the year. With relatively flat base production, the Company has focused on balance sheet strength and shareholder returns through its share buyback program, base quarterly dividends, and the announcements of two special dividends year-to-date.

The Company's drilling program is now scheduled to commence late in the third quarter. It will include several development wells in Atlee Buffalo in addition to at least one new well in Marsden, which will test a second oil-bearing zone on Hemisphere's lands adjacent to its oil treating facilities and active polymer pilot project.

Management will continue to closely monitor oil market volatility and adjust capital spending accordingly. With almost $14 million in working capital, an undrawn credit line, and stable cash flow from its production base, Hemisphere is in a unique position to act on potential acquisition opportunities and continued shareholder returns in addition to executing its drilling program.

EnerCom Denver Conference

About Hemisphere Energy Corporation

Hemisphere is a dividend-paying Canadian oil company focused on maximizing value-per-share growth with the sustainable development of its high netback, ultra-low decline conventional heavy oil assets through polymer flood enhanced oil recovery methods. Hemisphere trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "HME" and on the OTCQX Venture Marketplace under the symbol "HMENF".

