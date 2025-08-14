Thiogenesis Receives Final Acceptance From TSXV For Its Over-Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Common Shares

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) -or theis pleased to announce that, further to its news release of August 1, 2025, it has received final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange for its heavily over-subscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 5,529,066 common shares (the "Offered Shares") in the capital of the Company for gross proceeds of C$4,146,800 at a price of C$0.75 per Offered Share.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has paid C$266,406 in Finder's fees and issued 353,208 non-transferable Finder's Options.

All securities issued and issuable in connection with the Offering are subject to a 4-month plus one day hold period ending December 1, 2025.

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used for the Company's Mitochondrial Encephalopathy Lactic Acidosis and Stroke (MELAS) clinical trial expenses, the creation and purchase of additional TTI-0102 for future clinical trials and general working capital.

About TTI-0102

Thiogenesis' lead product candidate, TTI-0102, is an asymmetric disulfide and a prodrug that acts as a precursor to the thiol compound cysteamine. Thiols, which have a functional SH group (containing sulfur and hydrogen), are versatile bio-active molecules that are known to be involved in key biochemical reactions and metabolic processes, making them promising candidates to treat several diseases. Cysteamine drives the production of a significant amount of intracellular cysteine, which is a precursor to important antioxidants such as glutathione and the conditionally essential amino acid taurine, both providing the potential to address oxidative stress and restore mitochondrial function. Thiogenesis seeks to develop the prodrug TTI-0102 to address the challenges of earlier thiol-based drugs, including their short half-life, adverse side effects, and dosing limitations.

About Thiogenesis

Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (OTCQX: TTIPF) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with operations based in San Diego, CA. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange and in the U.S. on the OTCQX. Thiogenesis is developing sulfur-containing prodrugs that act as precursors to previously approved thiol-active compounds, with the potential to treat serious pediatric diseases with unmet medical needs. Thiogenesis' lead product candidate, TTI-0102 has an active Phase 2 clinical trial in Mitochondrial Encephalopathy Lactic Acidosis and Stroke ("MELAS"), an IND cleared Phase 2a clinical trial in Leigh syndrome spectrum and is planning clinical trials in Rett syndrome and pediatric Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis.