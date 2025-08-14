Public Prosecutor Indicts Individuals Over Irbid Meeting Linked To Banned Muslim Brotherhood

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 14 (Petra) – The Amman Public Prosecutor on Thursday charged several individuals with the misdemeanor offense of unlawful assembly under Article 165(a) of the Penal Code, after they convened at a private residence in Irbid for a meeting linked to the banned Muslim Brotherhood.According to an informed judicial source, the defendants had claimed the gathering was a "social event;" however, the prosecution determined it constituted an offense under the law.In accordance with Article 3 of the Magistrates Courts Law No. 23 of 2017, the case falls within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Magistrate Courts.Pursuant to Article 51(3) of the Criminal Procedure Law, the Public Prosecutor referred the case to the Amman Magistrate Court for adjudication. After presenting the prosecution's statement, the Public Prosecutor filed a motion with the court to convict the defendants and impose the penalties prescribed by statute.