403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Public Prosecutor Indicts Individuals Over Irbid Meeting Linked To Banned Muslim Brotherhood
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 14 (Petra) – The Amman Public Prosecutor on Thursday charged several individuals with the misdemeanor offense of unlawful assembly under Article 165(a) of the Penal Code, after they convened at a private residence in Irbid for a meeting linked to the banned Muslim Brotherhood.
According to an informed judicial source, the defendants had claimed the gathering was a "social event;" however, the prosecution determined it constituted an offense under the law.
In accordance with Article 3 of the Magistrates Courts Law No. 23 of 2017, the case falls within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Magistrate Courts.
Pursuant to Article 51(3) of the Criminal Procedure Law, the Public Prosecutor referred the case to the Amman Magistrate Court for adjudication. After presenting the prosecution's statement, the Public Prosecutor filed a motion with the court to convict the defendants and impose the penalties prescribed by statute.
Amman, Aug. 14 (Petra) – The Amman Public Prosecutor on Thursday charged several individuals with the misdemeanor offense of unlawful assembly under Article 165(a) of the Penal Code, after they convened at a private residence in Irbid for a meeting linked to the banned Muslim Brotherhood.
According to an informed judicial source, the defendants had claimed the gathering was a "social event;" however, the prosecution determined it constituted an offense under the law.
In accordance with Article 3 of the Magistrates Courts Law No. 23 of 2017, the case falls within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Magistrate Courts.
Pursuant to Article 51(3) of the Criminal Procedure Law, the Public Prosecutor referred the case to the Amman Magistrate Court for adjudication. After presenting the prosecution's statement, the Public Prosecutor filed a motion with the court to convict the defendants and impose the penalties prescribed by statute.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment