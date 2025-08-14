Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ACC, JRF Partner To Launch Community Empowerment Programs


2025-08-14 08:06:56
Amman, Aug. 14 (Petra) – Agricultural Credit Corporation (ACC) and the Jordan River Foundation (JRF) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday as part of a "strategic" partnership to enhance cooperation with official and non-governmental institutions to achieve community empowerment in social and economic fields.
ACC Director General Mohammad Dojan and RJF Director General, Enaam Brrishi. signed the agreement.
On its goals, the MoU aims to achieve "sustainable" development goals, provide "innovative" solutions to economic challenges, increase productivity, create job opportunities for families, and improve living standards.
Under the memo, Agricultural Credit Corporation will design financing programs for entrepreneurial, agricultural, and rural projects focusing on community empowerment programs.
This action would enable individuals and groups to establish multiple agricultural initiatives that generate employment, mainly for youth and women in Jordan's rural areas.

