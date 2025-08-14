€6.4 Million In Signed Contracts Across Multiple Countries In 2025 First Half From High Growth Global Technology Smart City Developer: Affluence Corporation (Symbol: AFFU)

Diversified Global Technology Company Focused on Smart City and Industry Software plus Innovative Solutions.

Projects Capitalize on IoT, AI, 5G and Edge Technologies.

AFFU Subsidiaries Secured Over €6.4 Million in Signed Contracts, with €2.95 Million Already Billed as of June 30th.

New Strategic Focus on Business Development in the United States.

Multiple U.S. Based Projects Already Being Developed and Expansion Efforts Expected to Accelerate in the Second Half of the Year.

Projects Across Europe, Asia and Central Africa Reflect Capacity to Deliver in Key Verticals Such as Smart Cities, Security and Digital Transformation.

Key Customers and Partners, Including Major European Defense Integrators, Leading Global Sports Organizations and Asian Government Security Agencies.

New President with Experience and Success in Private Equity, Capital Formation, M&A and Real Estate Development Across The USA, Europe and Latin America.

$AFFU Expanding into United States Projects in Conjunction with Financial Optimization Initiative



Affluence Corporation ( AFFU ) is a diversified global technology company focused on smart city and industry software and innovative solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI, 5G and edge technologies. AFFU is investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet.

Strategic Growth, U.S. Expansion and Financial Reset

On July 22nd AFFU issued a letter to its shareholders from the newly appointed President, Oscar Brito which included the following:

In the first half of 2025, AFFU operating subsidiaries, secured over €6.4 million in signed contracts across Europe, Asia, and Central Africa. This commercial traction proves that AFFU technology is not only viable-it is in demand globally.

Starting this quarter, AFFU is launching a renewed focus on the U.S. market. Multiple domestic projects are already underway, with expectations that the U.S. pipeline to grow significantly in the second half of the year.







AFFU near-term goals include:

Expanding U.S. operations and onboarding new municipal and enterprise clients.

Launching acquisitions that extend our presence into adjacent high-margin verticals.

Re-engaging the investment community with clarity, transparency, and results.

Over €6.4 Million in Signed Contracts for H1 2025, Confirming Positive Momentum and Strategic Focus on U.S. Expansion

On July 7th AFFU shared a mid-year update confirming strong commercial progress across its portfolio companies, MTi (Mingothings) and OneMind Technologies.

As of the end of June 2025, the AFFU group has secured over €6.4 million in signed contracts, with €2.95 million already billed. This figure consolidates deals closed by AFFU subsidiaries in the first half of the year. It reflects strong market traction across Smart Cities, Industrial IoT, and Security Infrastructure verticals.

Looking ahead to H2 2025, the AFFU group will maintain its commercial momentum while placing a strategic focus on business development in the United States. Multiple U.S.-based projects are already being developed, and expansion efforts are expected to accelerate in the second half of the year.







AFFU remains fully committed to its roadmap and management expects to continue delivering measurable results and updates as it expands across global markets.

About Mingothings SLU

Mingothings SLU ("MTi") is a trusted specialist in integrated IoT solutions and data analytics for smart cities and connected industries. With expertise in real-time data processing, sensor integration, and adaptable IoT platforms, MTi provides innovative solutions designed to maximize efficiency, sustainability, and operational performance in diverse IoT applications.

About OneMind Technologies SLU

OneMind Technologies, based in Barcelona, Spain, is a recognized provider of IoT, Smart City, and Security Command and Control solutions. With its innovative OneMind platform, OMT enables cities and industries to optimize operations, enhance public safety, and support sustainable development.

AFFU Subsidiary MTi Secures Over €3 Million in New Contracts Across Europe, Asia, and Central Africa

On June 27th AFFU announced that its subsidiary Mingothings International (MTi) has successfully secured multiple new contracts in June 2025, further strengthening its growth trajectory.

MTi has finalized commercial agreements exceeding a total value of €3 million, spanning projects across Europe, Asia, and Central Africa for AFFU . These contracts reflect MTi's ongoing capacity to deliver advanced technology solutions in key verticals such as Smart Cities, Security, and Digital Transformation.

Among these recent AFFU wins are projects involving key customers and partners, including major European defense integrators, leading global sports organizations, and Asian government security agencies.

The new contracts are fully aligned with AFFU strategic priorities for 2025, demonstrating its portfolio companies' capability to expand geographically while addressing critical infrastructure challenges in both public and private sectors.

Affluence Corporation Appoints Oscar Brito as President

On June 12th AFFU announced the appointment of Oscar Brito as President of the Company with immediate effect. His appointment is a crucial step in the planned acquisition strategy to scale and profitably grow the group in the Smart City and Connected Industries IoT space.

Mr Brito brings a wealth of experience in private equity, capital formation, mergers and acquisitions, and real estate development across the United States, Europe and Latin America to AFFU . He has played a key role in raising over $600 million in funding for projects and companies across real estate, telecommunications, and information technology sectors. As a principal and co-investor, he has additionally raised approximately $400 million in capital across a variety of industries, including value-added telecom and telecom infrastructure investments. His expertise lies in identifying high-growth, opportunistic investments and structuring complex financial transactions to support their execution and growth.







Most recently, Mr Brito was the co-founder, Member of the Board and an active investor in iQSTEL Inc, (Nasdaq: IQST ) a US based telecommunications company generating over $300 million in annual revenue. iQSTEL has become a recognized player in the international telecom market, with a focus on next-generation services and infrastructure.

