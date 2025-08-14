MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 14, 2025 1:55 am - The EXEED brand, presented in AVTODOM dealership centers, topped the premium sales rating for the first half of 2025

The EXEED brand, presented in EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka, EXEED Center AVTODOM Taganka and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek, topped the premium car sales rating on the Russian market for the first six months of 2025. 9716 EXEED cars were sold in Russia from January to June.

This result is a reflection of the brand's systematic work in Russia and attention to the needs of the audience. Three models are leading in the first six months of sales in 2025: the compact LX crossover, the RX crossover coupe and the mid-size TXL. These cars are distinguished by a high level of safety, modern technical equipment and expressive design. The peculiarity of EXEED's approach is technological innovation. This makes each model a full-fledged representative of the premium class not only in appearance, but also in terms of the combination of performance characteristics.

The warranty applies to all EXEED vehicles sold in Russia. It is 7 years or 200 thousand kilometers, whichever comes first. This confirms the brand's confidence in the reliability of its models and forms a strong reputation among EXEED owners and potential buyers.

Innovative vehicles of the EXLANTIX line were added to the three EXEED models in 2025. The first model, the hybrid crossover EXEED EXLANTIX ET, appeared in the spring. It attracted the attention of those looking for a combination of power, environmental friendliness and advanced control systems at once. The premiere of the second model of the EXEED EXLANTIX ES sports coupe series took place in June. It combines premium body architecture, a fully electric platform and business-class dynamics. Both models are available in the showrooms of authorized EXEED dealers: EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka, EXEED Center AVTODOM Taganka and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek already.

Today, EXEED is the only premium brand on the Russian market that has presented a full range of powertrains, including traditional, hybrid and fully electric solutions. This gives customers freedom of choice and access to relevant technologies depending on their personal needs and driving style. The model range will be expanded with a hybrid version of the RX cross-coupe and an update of the flagship VX SUV in the near future.

EXEED strengthens the ecosystem in parallel with the update of the model line. It offers its customers a range of digital and offline services, support programs, club events and privileges. This approach forms long-term loyalty of car owners. This emphasizes the status of a modern brand focused on high user standards.

"EXEED has confirmed its status as one of the most dynamically developing premium brands in Russia and has established itself as the leader of the segment. According to the results of the first half of 2025. EXEED is perceived as a technological and stable brand today. It meets the expectations of discerning customers. Customers of EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka, EXEED Center AVTODOM Taganka and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek prefer bright design and highly appreciate the practicality, safety and engineering development of EXEED models", - the press service of AVTODOM Group noted.



GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.