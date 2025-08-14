MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 14, 2025 3:27 am - InfosecTrain Announces September 2025 Training Batches for Top IT Security Certifications

InfosecTrain, a leading provider of advanced IT security training, is excited to announce the upcoming training schedules for the most sought-after IT security certifications this September. Our world-class training programs are designed to help individuals advance their careers in information security.

Featured Certifications and Courses

InfosecTrain offers training for top certifications in the field of IT security, including:

.CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional)

.CCSP (Certified Cloud Security Professional)

.CEH (Certified Ethical Hacker)

.ISO

.AWS Combo

We are proud to be an authorized partner of recognized certification bodies, including EC-Council, Microsoft, CompTIA, PECB, and Certnexus.

Flexible Training Schedules

Participants can choose between weekdays or weekend training sessions. We also provide:

.One-on-one and corporate training upon request

.Hands-on labs and interactive sessions to enhance practical knowledge

September 2025 Training Batches Overview

Here is a list of upcoming training sessions for September 2025:

. CISSP - Certified Information Systems Security Professional

06 Sep - 12 Oct09:00 - 13:00 ISTOnline

. IAPP CIPP/E European Privacy

06 Sep - 21 Sep09:00 - 13:00 ISTOnline

. CEH v13 AI- Certified Ethical Hacker

06 Sep - 12 Oct09:00 - 13:00 ISTOnline

. ISO 27001:2022 LA

06 Sep - 12 Oct19:00 - 23:00 ISTOnline

. CISSP-ISSAP

06 Sep - 18 Oct19:00 - 23:00 ISTOnline

. Sailpoint IdentityIQ Implementation

06 Sep - 05 Oct19:00 - 23:00 ISTOnline

. IAPP AIGP Certification Training

06 Sep - 21 Sep19:00 - 23:00 ISTOnline

. CISSP - Certified Information Systems Security Professional

08 Sep - 13 Oct08:00 - 10:00 ISTOnline

. SOC Analyst Hands-on Training

13 Sep - 02 Nov09:00 - 13:00 ISTOnline

. AI-Powered Cybersecurity Training Course

13 Sep - 26 Oct19:00 - 23:00 ISTOnline

. DevSecOps - Practical Approach

13 Sep - 12 Oct19:00 - 23:00 ISTOnline

. Azure Administrator & Security Online Training Course AZ-104 and AZ-500

13 Sep - 12 Oct19:00 - 23:00 ISTOnline

. CCISO - Certified Chief Information Security Officer

13 Sep - 26 Oct19:00 - 23:00 ISTOnline

. CISM - Certified Information Security Manager

13 Sep - 05 Oct19:00 - 23:00 ISTOnline

. CompTIA Security+ SYO-701

13 Sep - 26 Oct19:00 - 23:00 ISTOnline

. CEH v13 AI- Certified Ethical Hacker

20 Sep - 26 Oct19:00 - 23:00 ISTOnline

. AI-Powered Cybersecurity Training Course

27 Sep - 02 Nov09:00 - 13:00 ISTOnline

. AWS Combo

27 Sep - 29 Nov09:00 - 13:00 ISTOnline

. CCSP - Certified Cloud Security Professional

27 Sep - 02 Nov09:00 - 13:00 ISTOnline

. Data Protection Officer (DPO)

27 Sep - 12 Oct09:00 - 13:00 ISTOnline

. CISSP - Certified Information Systems Security Professional

27 Sep - 09 Nov09:00 - 13:00 ISTOnline

. ISO 27001:2022 LI

27 Sep - 02 Nov19:00 - 23:00 ISTOnline

. CISA - Certified Information Systems Auditor

27 Sep - 09 Nov20:00 - 23:00 ISTOnline

. CISSP - Certified Information Systems Security Professional

29 Sep - 04 Oct09:00 - 17:00 ISTClassroom Bengaluru

To enroll in our upcoming training batches, visit our training calendar at ( or contact our sales team for more details.

About InfosecTrain

Founded in 2016, InfosecTrain is a global leader in IT security training, committed to providing cutting-edge certification programs. We specialize in training individuals to acquire the skillsets required to excel in the ever-evolving IT security landscape.