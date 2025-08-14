Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Infosectrain Announces September 2025 Training Batches For Top IT Security Certifications


InfosecTrain, a leading provider of advanced IT security training, is excited to announce the upcoming training schedules for the most sought-after IT security certifications this September. Our world-class training programs are designed to help individuals advance their careers in information security.

Featured Certifications and Courses
InfosecTrain offers training for top certifications in the field of IT security, including:
.CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional)
.CCSP (Certified Cloud Security Professional)
.CEH (Certified Ethical Hacker)
.ISO
.AWS Combo
We are proud to be an authorized partner of recognized certification bodies, including EC-Council, Microsoft, CompTIA, PECB, and Certnexus.

Flexible Training Schedules
Participants can choose between weekdays or weekend training sessions. We also provide:
.One-on-one and corporate training upon request
.Hands-on labs and interactive sessions to enhance practical knowledge

September 2025 Training Batches Overview
Here is a list of upcoming training sessions for September 2025:

. CISSP - Certified Information Systems Security Professional
06 Sep - 12 Oct09:00 - 13:00 ISTOnline

. IAPP CIPP/E European Privacy
06 Sep - 21 Sep09:00 - 13:00 ISTOnline

. CEH v13 AI- Certified Ethical Hacker
06 Sep - 12 Oct09:00 - 13:00 ISTOnline

. ISO 27001:2022 LA
06 Sep - 12 Oct19:00 - 23:00 ISTOnline

. CISSP-ISSAP
06 Sep - 18 Oct19:00 - 23:00 ISTOnline

. Sailpoint IdentityIQ Implementation
06 Sep - 05 Oct19:00 - 23:00 ISTOnline

. IAPP AIGP Certification Training
06 Sep - 21 Sep19:00 - 23:00 ISTOnline

. CISSP - Certified Information Systems Security Professional
08 Sep - 13 Oct08:00 - 10:00 ISTOnline

. SOC Analyst Hands-on Training
13 Sep - 02 Nov09:00 - 13:00 ISTOnline

. AI-Powered Cybersecurity Training Course
13 Sep - 26 Oct19:00 - 23:00 ISTOnline

. DevSecOps - Practical Approach
13 Sep - 12 Oct19:00 - 23:00 ISTOnline

. Azure Administrator & Security Online Training Course AZ-104 and AZ-500
13 Sep - 12 Oct19:00 - 23:00 ISTOnline

. CCISO - Certified Chief Information Security Officer
13 Sep - 26 Oct19:00 - 23:00 ISTOnline

. CISM - Certified Information Security Manager
13 Sep - 05 Oct19:00 - 23:00 ISTOnline

. CompTIA Security+ SYO-701
13 Sep - 26 Oct19:00 - 23:00 ISTOnline

. CEH v13 AI- Certified Ethical Hacker
20 Sep - 26 Oct19:00 - 23:00 ISTOnline

. AI-Powered Cybersecurity Training Course
27 Sep - 02 Nov09:00 - 13:00 ISTOnline

. AWS Combo
27 Sep - 29 Nov09:00 - 13:00 ISTOnline

. CCSP - Certified Cloud Security Professional
27 Sep - 02 Nov09:00 - 13:00 ISTOnline

. Data Protection Officer (DPO)
27 Sep - 12 Oct09:00 - 13:00 ISTOnline

. CISSP - Certified Information Systems Security Professional
27 Sep - 09 Nov09:00 - 13:00 ISTOnline

. ISO 27001:2022 LI
27 Sep - 02 Nov19:00 - 23:00 ISTOnline

. CISA - Certified Information Systems Auditor
27 Sep - 09 Nov20:00 - 23:00 ISTOnline

. CISSP - Certified Information Systems Security Professional
29 Sep - 04 Oct09:00 - 17:00 ISTClassroom Bengaluru

Why Choose InfosecTrain?
.World-Class Trainers: Our certified and highly skilled trainers provide expert guidance and practical insights.
.Comprehensive Learning Approach: Our interactive sessions and hands-on labs ensure that you gain applied knowledge.
.Flexible Learning Options: Choose from weekday, weekend, or corporate training based on your convenience.

Enroll Now
To enroll in our upcoming training batches, visit our training calendar at ( or contact our sales team for more details.

Contact Information
For inquiries, please reach out to us:
.Email: ...
.Phone (India): 1800-843-7890 (Toll-Free)
.Phone (US): +1 657-221-1127
.Phone (UAE): +971 569-908-131

About InfosecTrain
Founded in 2016, InfosecTrain is a global leader in IT security training, committed to providing cutting-edge certification programs. We specialize in training individuals to acquire the skillsets required to excel in the ever-evolving IT security landscape.

