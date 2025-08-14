403
Alaska Summit To Bring Together Putin, Trump
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Moscow, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are set to meet on Friday in Anchorage, Alaska, to discuss bilateral cooperation and efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis.
This came in a statement by Russian Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, on Thursday, where he explained that the summit will include a closed meeting between the two leaders, followed by expanded talks involving both delegations.
The discussions aim to explore aspects of cooperation in key areas and address pressing global issues, including regional stability and mutual trust between Moscow and Washington.
Ushakov noted that both leaders will hold a joint press conference after the talks to present the outcomes and outline future steps in joint cooperation. (end)
