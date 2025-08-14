Prostar And JAVAD GNSS Announce Worldwide Distribution Deal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStarHoldings Inc. (“ProStar” or“the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS, OTCQX: MAPPF, FSE: 5D00), the developer of PointManPrecision Mapping Solutions, and JAVAD GNSS, a world leader in patented GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) technologies, are pleased to announce a global distribution agreement that will see PointMan bundled with JAVAD's high-precision GNSS receivers and delivered through JAVAD's worldwide dealer network.

This strategic partnership expands the reach of both companies and addresses the growing demand in the utility industry for fully integrated and field-ready precision mapping solutions. By seamlessly bundling JAVAD's survey-grade GNSS hardware with ProStar's patented cloud and mobile mapping software that includes RTK corrections, utility owners, contractors, and engineers can now capture, record, and visualize the precise location of underground infrastructure with centimeter accuracy anywhere in the world in a single solution.

JAVAD has long been known as best in class throughout the aerospace and defense industries, and the combination of offering PointMan with JAVAD's hardware represents a significant step toward modernizing the management of critical underground infrastructure, globally. Utilities around the world are faced with aging networks, costly strikes, and a pressing need to move away from outdated paper-based workflows. The bundled solution delivers a seamless, out of the box solution that improves safety, reduces project delays, enhances compliance, and streamlines operations. Best of all, both ProStar and JAVAD technologies are 100% developed and manufactured in the USA.

JAVAD is internationally recognized for providing patented multi-constellation, multi-frequency GNSS technology to demanding industries where performance and precision are mission-critical, including aerospace, marine, and National Defense. Known for its accuracy, reliability, anti-spoofing capabilities, and power efficiency, JAVAD's hardware is designed to perform in the most challenging environments where other systems cannot deliver. When paired with PointMan, JAVAD's receivers instantly transform into a complete precision mapping solution in the most demanding environments.

“This partnership marks a major milestone for JAVAD,” said Simone Baksh, VP of Product Development at JAVAD GNSS.“For years, we have been known for delivering the most advanced GNSS hardware in the world, and we recognized a tremendous opportunity to provide our technology to the utility sector. By bundling PointMan and RTK corrections with our receivers, we move beyond just selling hardware into delivering an end-to-end precision mapping solution that is seamless, easy to use, and field-ready.”

“Through strategic partnerships with leading hardware manufacturers like JAVAD, we are transforming the utility mapping industry,” stated Page Tucker, CEO and Founder of ProStar.“We see this as part of a growing trend in the industry where major hardware providers recognize they can create greater value for their customers by bundling our PointMan solutions with their hardware products. We are following in the footsteps of Microsoft who succeeded in bundling its software with the leading computer manufacturers, thereby creating rapid adoption and becoming the industry de facto standard.”

About JAVAD GNSS

JAVAD GNSS deploys patented multi-constellation, multi-frequency GNSS technology for demanding industrial applications. JAVAD products are known for high performance, accuracy, jamming & spoofing protection, power efficiency, and compact size to enable people, products, and machines to locate themselves precisely and reliably. All JAVAD GNSS products are proudly made at its Headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in San Jose, California, with technical support from a global team of experts and development engineers with years of experience. Javad Ashjaee, a pioneer of the GNSS industry, founded JAVAD GNSS in 2007. The company continues today with its original vision of innovation and excellence.

About ProStar

ProStar is a leading software company specializing in patented cloud and mobile mapping solutions for the critical infrastructure industry. Its flagship product, PointMan, streamlines the management of above- and below-ground assets like utilities and pipelines, improving workflows across their lifecycle. Offered as a SaaS platform, PointMan integrates with top geospatial tech providers and equipment manufacturers. ProStar holds 16 issued patents in the U.S. and Canada, supporting its strong IP portfolio. For more information about ProStar, please visit .

