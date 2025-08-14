Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Information
To access the live conference call, please pre-register here . Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in instructions. Interested parties can also listen to a live webcast or replay of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at .
About Ollie's
Ollie's is a leading off-price retailer of brand name household products. Since our founding in 1982, our mission has been to sell Good Stuff Cheap®. We do this through a flexible buying model that focuses on closeout merchandise and excess inventory from suppliers and manufacturers around the world. Our stores offer Real Brands! Real Bargains!® in a treasure hunt environment at prices up to 70% below other retailers. As of May 3, 2025, we operated 584 stores in 32 states and growing! For more information, visit .
Investor Contact
John Rouleau
Managing Director – Corporate Communication & Business Development
...
Media Contact
Tom Kuypers
Senior Vice President – Marketing & Advertising
...
