SPAR Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) (“SPAR,”“SPAR Group” or the“Company”), a leading provider of merchandising, marketing, and distribution services, today reported financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Mike Matacunas, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented ,“Although the year-over-year comparisons of the consolidated financials remain complicated by the divestitures in the prior year, our second quarter revenues of $38.6 million for the continuing U.S. and Canada businesses were strong. U.S. and Canada revenues were up 5%1 compared to the prior year quarter and increased sequentially by 13.5% compared to the first quarter's revenues. Notably, the U.S. and Canada gross profit dollars of $9.1 million and margins of 23.5% increased for the second quarter from the first quarter and the year-ago quarter. We continue to build on the largest pipeline of opportunity in SPAR's history for the U.S. and Canada business, with more than $200 million of future business to win. I am excited about the future of SPAR Group.

“We are well-positioned with a solid balance sheet and available liquidity of over $15 million. Finally, I want to thank the employees of SPAR and our Board who have worked hard and partnered with me as we set new milestones in this next phase of growth,” said Matacunas.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights



Net revenues were $38.6 million, up 13.5% sequentially from the first quarter. Sales declines from the prior year reflect the exit of joint ventures in Mexico, China, Japan, and India.

Consolidated Gross Margin was 23.5% of sales, compared favorably to 21.4% of sales in the first quarter and 20.6% of sales in the prior year period.

Net income (loss) attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. was essentially break-even, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to a loss of ($3.9) million, or ($0.16) per diluted share in the prior year quarter. The prior year's second quarter includes a $1.4 million non-cash loss on sale. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. was $1.3 million, or 3.4% of sales, compared to the prior year quarter of $1.4 million, or 3.2% of sales.

1 Refer to the Geographic Data table in the Segment footnote of the Company's Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2025.

First Half 2025 Highlights



Net revenues were $72.7 million.

Consolidated Gross Margin was 22.5% of sales, compared to 20.1% of sales in the prior year period.

Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. was $0.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the first six months of fiscal 2025. The 2024 half-year includes a $5.7 million non-cash gain on sale. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. was $2.8 million, or 3.9% of sales, compared to the prior year first half of $3.8 million, or 4.1% of sales.

Financial Position as of June 30, 2025

The Company's total liquidity at the end of the quarter was $15.1 million, with $13.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1.2 million of unused availability as of June 30, 2025. For the six months ending June 30, 2025, net cash used by operating activities was $11.9 million. The Company ended the period with net working capital of $15.9 million on June 30, 2025.

About SPAR Group, Inc.

SPAR Group is a leading merchandising and marketing services company in North America, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. With more than 50 years of experience, merchandising across the United States and Canada, an average of 30,000+ store visits a week and long-term relationships with leading manufacturers and retail businesses, we provide specialized capabilities across North America. Our unique combination of scale, merchandising, and marketing expertise, combined with our unwavering commitment to excellence, separates us from the competition. For more information, please visit the SPAR Group's website at .

