SPAR Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
- Financial Statements Follow –
|SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|(unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30
|June 30
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Net revenues
|$
|38,629
|$
|43,402
|$
|72,671
|$
|92,799
|Field Management
|3,106
|2,460
|5,440
|4,701
|Direct Expenses
|26,461
|31,978
|50,893
|69,422
|Gross profit
|9,062
|8,964
|16,338
|18,676
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|7,934
|8,068
|13,807
|15,773
|(Gain) loss on sale of business
|-
|1,411
|-
|(5,746)
|Depreciation and amortization
|413
|451
|780
|926
|Operating income (loss)
|715
|(966)
|1,751
|7,723
|Interest expense
|589
|590
|1,058
|1,066
|Other expense (income), net
|7
|(296)
|(2 )
|(288)
|Income (loss) before income tax expense
|119
|(1,260)
|695
|6,945
|Income tax expense
|120
|934
|234
|2,327
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|(1 )
|(2,194)
|461
|4,618
|Discontinued Operations
|Income from discontinued operations
|-
|552
|-
|1,381
|Loss on disposal of business
|-
|(1,188)
|-
|(1,188)
|Income tax expense
|-
|(613)
|-
|(1,074)
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|-
|(1,249)
|-
|(881)
|Net income (loss)
|(1 )
|(3,443)
|461
|3,737
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|-
|(448)
|-
|(1,002)
|Net income (loss) attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.
|$
|(1 )
|$
|(3,891)
|$
|461
|$
|2,735
|Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from continuing operations
|$
|-
|$
|(0.12)
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.15
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from continuing operations
|$
|-
|$
|(0.11)
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.16
|Basic loss per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|(0.05)
|$
|-
|$
|(0.04)
|Diluted loss per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|(0.05)
|$
|-
|$
|(0.04)
|Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.
|$
|-
|$
|(0.17)
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.11
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.
|$
|-
|$
|(0.16)
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.12
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding– basic
|23,470
|23,786
|23,460
|23,670
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted
|23,499
|24,010
|23,532
|23,873
|SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets:
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|13,929
|$
|18,221
|Accounts receivable, net
|44,370
|24,766
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,259
|3,009
|Total current assets
|60,558
|45,996
|Property and equipment, net
|2,965
|2,015
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|477
|630
|Goodwill
|856
|856
|Intangible assets, net
|775
|841
|Deferred income taxes
|4,095
|4,259
|Other assets
|1,834
|1,834
|Total assets
|$
|71,560
|$
|56,431
|Liabilities and equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|10,632
|$
|8,767
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|7,016
|3,533
|Due to affiliates
|-
|-
|Customer incentives and deposits
|1,589
|892
|Lines of credit and short-term loans
|24,701
|16,082
|Current portion of long-term debt
|500
|500
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|180
|276
|Total current liabilities
|44,618
|30,050
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|297
|353
|Long-term debt
|1,753
|1,722
|Total liabilities
|46,668
|32,125
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Total stockholders' equity
|24,892
|24,306
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|71,560
|$
|56,431
|SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|461
|$
|3,737
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|811
|926
|Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
|174
|310
|Provision for expected credit losses
|-
|89
|Deferred income tax expense
|204
|1,349
|Gain on sale of business
|-
|(5,746)
|Share-based compensation expense
|54
|256
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(19,012 )
|(6,199)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|754
|171
|Change in deferred taxes due to deconsolidation
|-
|2,307
|Accounts payable
|1,859
|2,493
|Operating lease liabilities
|(272 )
|(310)
|Accrued expenses, other current liabilities, due to affiliates and customer incentives and deposits
|3,067
|1,213
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities of continuing operations
|(11,900 )
|596
|Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations
|-
|(426)
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(11,900 )
|170
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(959 )
|(771)
|Proceeds from the sale of joint ventures
|-
|7,982
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of continuing operations
|(959 )
|7,211
|Net cash provided by investing activities of discontinued operations
|-
|3,751
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(959 )
|10,962
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Borrowings under line of credit
|69,136
|69,117
|Repayments under line of credit
|(60,589 )
|(64,044)
|Proceeds from term debt
|-
|26
|Repurchases of common stock
|-
|(1,800)
|Payments of notes to seller
|-
|(1,843)
|Payments to acquire noncontrolling interests
|-
|(250)
|Net cash provided by financing activities of continuing operations
|8,547
|1,206
|Net cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations
|-
|(1,315)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|8,547
|(109)
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash
|20
|(48)
|Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(4,292 )
|10,976
|Cash, cash equivalents at beginning of period
|18,221
|10,719
|Cash, cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|13,929
|$
|21,695
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP net income attributable to SPAR Group and related per share amounts represents net income attributable to SPAR Group adjusted for the removal of a one-time positive adjustment. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) depreciation and amortization of long-lived assets, (ii) interest expense (iii) income tax expense, (iv) Board of Directors incremental compensation expense, (v) restructuring, (vi) impairment, (vii) nonrecurring legal settlement costs and associated legal expenses unrelated to the Company's core operations, (viii) and special items as determined by management. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted net income attributable to SPAR Group and per share amounts, and Adjusted EBITDA because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to these measures for the periods presented:
|SPAR Group, Inc.
|Net Income (Loss) attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. to
|non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. to
|non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30
|June 30
|2025
|2024
|2025
| 2024
|Net income (loss) attributable to SPAR Group Inc.
|$
|(1
|)
|$
|(3,891
|)
|$
|461
|$
|2,735
|Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA (net of taxes)*
|146
|1,473
|220
|(3,820
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.
|$
|145
|$
|(2,418
|)
|$
|681
|$
|(1,085
|)
|Diluted income (loss) per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.
|$
|-
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.12
|Adjustments to consolidated EBITDA per share (net of taxes)
|0.01
|0.06
|0.01
|(0.17
|)
|Adjusted diluted income (loss) per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.05
|)
|* 2025 Q2 Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA include $144K for review of strategic initiatives, $14K of legal costs, and $27K of stock based compensation. 2024 Q2 Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA include $325K for review of strategic alternatives, $1,411K in loss on sale of businesses and $128K for stock based compensation. All of these are tax effected at 21% to compute the after tax value presented here.
|SPAR Group, Inc.
|Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30
|June 30
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Consolidated net income (loss)
|$
|(1
|)
|$
|(2,194
|)
|$
|461
|$
|4,618
|Depreciation and amortization
|413
|451
|780
|926
|Interest expense
|589
|590
|1,058
|1,066
|Income tax expense
|120
|934
|234
|2,327
|Other expense (income), net
|7
|(296
|)
|(2
|)
|(288
|)
|EBITDA of discontinued operations
|-
|556
|-
|1,475
|Consolidated EBITDA
|1,128
|41
|2,531
|10,124
|Review of strategic alternatives
|144
|325
|210
|655
|Legal costs
|14
|-
|14
|-
|Gain (loss) on sale of business
|-
|1,411
|-
|(5,746
|)
|Share-based compensation
|27
|128
|54
|256
|Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|1,313
|1,905
|2,809
|5,289
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non controlling interest
|-
|(525
|)
|-
|(1,443
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.
|$
|1,313
|$
|1,380
|$
|2,809
|$
|3,846
