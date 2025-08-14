Synergy CHC Corp Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Its Tenth Consecutive Quarter Of Profitability

“We are pleased to report another strong quarter, marking our tenth consecutive quarter of profitability,” said Jack Ross, CEO of Synergy.“Revenue, gross profit, net income and earnings per share all grew year-over-year, reflecting our continued focus on disciplined execution and profitable growth.”

“We also made significant progress across our strategic priorities, including expanding the global footprint of our FOCUSfactor brand through a licensing agreement in Turkey. On the beverage side, our new leadership team is already driving results, securing distribution partners across North America and advancing the growth of our RTD business. In addition, we successfully completed a $20 million debt refinancing, which is a significant milestone for the company. It extends our maturity profile, enhances financial flexibility and supports our long-term growth strategy. With this improved capital structure and continued momentum, we're well positioned to accelerate growth in the second half of 2025 and beyond.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Period



Revenue of $8.1 million vs. $8.0 million.

Gross margin of 76.7% vs. 69.5%.

Income from operations of $1.62 million vs. $1.58 million.

Net income of $1.5 million vs. $655.2 thousand.

Earnings per share of $0.17 vs. $0.09. EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $3.80 million vs. $1.61 million.

Recent Business Highlights



Synergy recently announced a series of major North American retail and distribution wins across its FOCUSfactor supplement and beverage lines, significantly expanding availability across mass, grocery, pharmacy, convenience and wholesale channels, which should start yielding significant results in the fourth quarter of 2025.

On June 18, 2025, Synergy announced the expansion of its international licensing deal with Gravity Pharma, adding Turkey alongside the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for exclusive distribution of FOCUSfactor.

On June 4, 2025, Synergy announced that it entered into a $20 million term loan credit agreement, due May 2029, with ACP Agency, LLC, of which $17.5 million has been drawn.

During the second quarter, Synergy announced the additions of key individuals to drive the Company's beverage growth.

During the second quarter, the Company reduced outstanding liabilities by $869 thousand. Subsequent to the quarter end, Synergy reduced outstanding notes payable by $1.8 million.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue in the second quarter of 2025 was $8.1 million, up 1% compared to $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The Company generated $1.4 million in license revenue during the quarter.

Gross margin in the second quarter of 2025 was 76.7% compared to 69.5% in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was largely driven by license revenue.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were $4.6 million, up 16% compared to $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by incremental costs associated with being a public company.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.62 million, up 2.5% compared to $1.58 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in operating income was due to the improvement in gross margin.

Net income in the second quarter of 2025 was $1.5 million, up 125% compared to net income of $655.2 thousand in the second quarter of 2024.

Earnings per share in the second quarter was $0.17, up 86% compared to $0.09 in the second quarter of 2024.

EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the second quarter of 2025 was $3.80 million, up 136% compared to $1.61 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2025, Synergy had approximately $1.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $687.9 thousand in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, Synergy had a working capital surplus of $12.4 million, compared to a $1.12 million working capital deficit as of December 31, 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, Synergy had $2.4 million in inventory, compared to $1.7 million in inventory as of December 31, 2024.

Cash used in operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $899.7 thousand compared to cash used in operating activities of $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: EBITDA

To assist financial statement users in an assessment of our historical performance, the Company discloses non-GAAP financial measures in press releases and on investor conference calls and related events, as the Company believes that the non-GAAP information enhances investors' overall understanding of our financial performance, and should be read in addition to, rather than instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes EBITDA provides useful information to investors by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and that can vary significantly between periods. EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA (in millions of US dollars):