Adani International School Supports ISSO To Redefine Sporting Excellence In India

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Aug 14 (IANS) In a significant boost to India's international school sports movement, the International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) on Thursday said it is collaborating with the Adani International School to enhance the nation's sports education framework for globally aligned schools.

Namrata Adani, Promoter of Adani International School, who now joins the Advisory Board of ISSO, is driving the initiative to actively shape its vision and long-term goals.

“We are delighted to welcome Namrata Adani and the Adani Group as part of our shared vision for youth empowerment through sports. Over the years, ISSO has built a structured pathway for international school students to grow through competitive sport - from grassroots to national and international levels,” said Aakanksha Thapak, Director, ISSO.

“With the leadership and forward-thinking vision of Mrs. Adani, this collaboration is set to further strengthen the ecosystem we've created. Together, we look forward to unlocking greater sporting possibilities and inspiring thousands of young athletes across international schools,” Thapak added.

Adani International School, a progressive institution committed to holistic student development, will support ISSO in scaling sporting infrastructure, enhancing athlete training and promoting participation in global events. The school's emphasis on integrating academic excellence with physical education complements ISSO's mission to nurture well-rounded student-athletes.

“We are at an inflection point in India's educational and sporting landscape,” said Namrata Adani from Adani Group in a statement.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to create inclusive, future-ready institutions where students are empowered to pursue excellence both in the classroom and on the sports field. It is an honour to support ISSO in establishing a structured, globally benchmarked sports culture for international schools in India,” she mentioned.

Founded in 2017, ISSO is India's only dedicated sports body for international curriculum schools affiliated with globally recognised boards like the International Baccalaureate (IB), Cambridge, Edexcel, the US-based National School Boards Association (NSBA), etc.

With over 430 schools, 22 sports disciplines, and more than 300+ tournaments conducted annually, ISSO has impacted over 22,000 students, making it the gold standard for school-level sports excellence.

ISSO's association with key national and international sports bodies such as the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) and the International School Sport Federation (ISF) has enabled Indian students to compete at the highest levels.

Through its specialised wing, the International Board School Sports Organisation (IBSO), ISSO has helped thousands of students progress to elite events like the SGFI Nationals, Khelo India Games, the Subroto Cup and even the ISF World Championships.

The Adani International School-ISSO collaboration brings a renewed focus on structured, transparent and professionally managed competitions that can also aid global university admissions through robust student-athlete profiling.