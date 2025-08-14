V2X Appoints Retired Brigadier General Stan Budraitis As Vice President, Business Development - Army Aviation Programs

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X (NYSE: VVX ), today announced the appointment of Stan Budraitis as Vice President, Business Development – Army Aviation Programs. Budraitis joins V2X following a distinguished 35-year career as a U.S. Army Aviator, retiring in April 2023 as a Brigadier General.

Most recently, Budraitis served as the Deputy Commanding General at the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Commandant of the Aviation School at Fort Rucker, Alabama. Throughout his career, he held key leadership and operational roles across Army aviation, including multiple command assignments and two overseas deployments to Afghanistan and Kuwait. He is a Master Army Aviator with over 2,000 flight hours in rotary-wing aircraft, including the UH-1, OH-58, and UH-60.

"Stan's deep operational experience and strategic insight into Army aviation make him an outstanding addition to the V2X team," said L. Roger Mason, Chief Growth Officer of V2X. "His leadership will be instrumental in advancing our support for Army aviation customers and expanding our mission-critical capabilities as we pursue new opportunities."

Budraitis holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from William Carey University and a master's degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. His military decorations include the Bronze Star Medal (with Oak Leaf Cluster), the Meritorious Service Medal (with four Oak Leaf Clusters), and the Master Army Aviator Badge.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Investor Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

[email protected]

719-637-5773

Media Contact

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

571-338-5195

SOURCE V2X, Inc.

