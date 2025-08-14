Auxly Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|
____________________________
|
1 HiFyre IQ (July 2025)
Financial Highlights and Key Performance Indicators
|
For the three months ended:
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
|
|
(000's)
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
% Change
|
Net revenues
|
$ 38,802
|
$ 29,178
|
$ 9,624
|
33 %
|
Gross margin on finished cannabis inventory sold*
|
20,268
|
12,049
|
8,219
|
68 %
|
Gross margin on finished cannabis inventory sold (%)*
|
52 %
|
41 %
|
11 %
|
27 %
|
Net income/(loss)
|
8,310
|
2,002
|
6,308
|
315 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA*
|
11,545
|
5,173
|
6,372
|
123 %
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
1,315,584,918
|
1,250,513,293
|
65,071,625
|
5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the six months ended:
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
|
|
(000's)
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
% Change
|
Net revenues
|
$ 71,471
|
$ 54,419
|
$ 17,052
|
31 %
|
Gross margin on finished cannabis inventory sold*
|
36,099
|
21,618
|
14,481
|
67 %
|
Gross margin on finished cannabis inventory sold (%)*
|
51 %
|
40 %
|
11 %
|
28 %
|
Net income/(loss)
|
20,421
|
(24,010)
|
44,431
|
185 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA*
|
18,978
|
7,413
|
11,565
|
156 %
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
1,312,952,853
|
1,133,676,385
|
179,276,468
|
16 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
As at:
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
|
|
(000's)
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
% Change
|
Cash and equivalents
|
$ 17,026
|
$ 18,356
|
$ (1,330)
|
-7 %
|
Total assets
|
258,486
|
261,530
|
(3,044)
|
-1 %
|
Debt*
|
48,989
|
55,683
|
(5,694)
|
-10 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Non-IFRS or supplementary financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section in the MD&A for definitions.
Results of Operations
|
For the periods ended:
|
Three months June 30,
|
|
Six months June 30,
|
(000's)
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue from sales of cannabis products
|
$ 59,124
|
$ 43,433
|
|
$ 108,336
|
$ 81,790
|
Excise taxes
|
(20,322)
|
(14,255)
|
|
(36,865)
|
(27,371)
|
Total net revenues
|
38,802
|
29,178
|
|
71,471
|
54,419
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs of sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs of finished cannabis inventory sold
|
18,534
|
17,129
|
|
35,372
|
32,801
|
Inventory impairment
|
147
|
473
|
|
270
|
929
|
Gross profit/(loss) excluding fair value items
|
20,121
|
11,576
|
|
35,829
|
20,689
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized fair value gain/(loss) on biological transformation
|
15,842
|
8,817
|
|
28,154
|
11,590
|
Realized fair value gain/(loss) on inventory
|
(13,274)
|
(4,464)
|
|
(22,611)
|
(6,899)
|
Gross profit
|
22,689
|
15,929
|
|
41,372
|
25,380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
10,315
|
9,311
|
|
19,987
|
17,932
|
Equity-based compensation
|
1,092
|
701
|
|
2,597
|
2,628
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,276
|
1,067
|
|
2,572
|
2,297
|
Interest and accretion expenses
|
1,866
|
2,749
|
|
4,013
|
9,617
|
Total expenses
|
14,549
|
13,828
|
|
29,169
|
32,474
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income/(loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and other income
|
32
|
140
|
|
79
|
159
|
Gain/(loss) on settlement of assets and liabilities and other
expenses
|
(243)
|
391
|
|
(204)
|
(243)
|
Gain/(loss) on disposal of assets held for sale
|
-
|
(453)
|
|
-
|
(453)
|
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
|
381
|
(177)
|
|
218
|
(387)
|
Total other income/(loss)
|
170
|
(99)
|
|
93
|
(924)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income/(loss) before income tax
|
8,310
|
2,002
|
|
12,296
|
(8,018)
|
Income tax recovery/(expense)
|
-
|
-
|
|
8,125
|
(15,992)
|
Net income/(loss)
|
$ 8,310
|
$ 2,002
|
|
$ 20,421
|
$ (24,010)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 11,545
|
$ 5,173
|
|
$ 18,978
|
$ 7,413
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income/(loss) per common share – basic ($)
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.00
|
|
$ 0.02
|
$ (0.02)
|
Net income/(loss) per common share – diluted ($)
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.00
|
|
$ 0.01
|
$ (0.02)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic
|
1,315,584,918
|
1,250,513,293
|
|
1,312,952,853
|
1,133,676,385
|
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted
|
1,473,690,262
|
1,304,108,532
|
|
1,459,289,465
|
1,133,676,385
Net Revenues
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, net revenues were $38.8 million and $71.5 million as compared to $29.2 million and $54.4 million during the same periods in 2024, representing increases of 33% and 31% respectively. The year-over-year growth in net revenue was primarily driven by higher incremental volumes and improved pricing across the portfolio. The increase was particularly supported by strong performance in the Company's flower portfolio, which benefited from increased demand and improved distribution.
Revenues for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 were comprised of approximately 65% (2024 – 63%) and 64% (2024 – 61%) in sales of dried flower and pre-roll Cannabis Products, with the remainder from oils and Cannabis 2.0 Product sales. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, approximately 75% (2024 – 78%) and 75% (2024 – 77%) of cannabis sales originated from sales to British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. Since 2024, the Company had sales in all Canadian provinces and the Yukon and Northwest Territories.
Gross Profit
Auxly realized a gross profit of $22.7 million and $41.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, resulting in a 58% Gross Profit Margin for both periods, as compared to $15.9 million (55%) and $25.4 million (47%) during the same periods in 2024. The Gross Margin on Finished Cannabis Inventory Sold for the three months ended June 30, 2025 improved to 52% from 41% in 2024. The Gross Margin on Finished Cannabis Inventory Sold for the six months ended June 30, 2025 improved to 51% from 40% in 2024. The higher Gross Margin on Finished Cannabis Inventory Sold resulted from the improvements made in our manufacturing process to reduce operating costs as well as benefiting from increased demand and pricing of adult-use recreational market and bulk flower products. Higher cultivation yields lowered costs, and efficiency improvements at our Auxly Charlottetown facility further reduced costs.
Realized and unrealized fair value gains and losses reflect accounting treatments associated with Auxly Leamington cultivation activities and sales and are influenced by changes in production, sales and net realizable value assumptions.
Inventory impairments during the second quarter of 2025 of $0.1 million were associated with charges related to reductions in net realizable value of dried cannabis under the Company's product specifications, a decrease of $0.3 million from the comparative period.
Total Expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") are comprised of wages and benefits, office and administrative, professional fees, business development, and selling expenses. SG&A expenses were $10.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, $1.0 million or 11% higher than the same period in 2024. Year-to-date expenditures of $20.0 million in 2025 were $2.1 million higher than the same period in 2024. The increase in SG&A was primarily driven by investments to support higher sales.
Wages and benefits were $4.5 million for the quarter, as compared to $4.8 million during the same period in 2024. Year-to-date wages and benefits of $9.2 million were $0.1 million higher than that of the same period in 2024. Year-to-date wages and benefits increased compared to 2024 due to an increase in bonus accruals which was partially offset by cost savings from the streamlining of operations and support staff as a result of a more focused product portfolio. Wages and benefits in the seconder quarter of 2024 included non-recurring restructuring related cost of $0.7 million.
Office and administrative expenses were $1.2 million for the quarter, flat compared to the same period in 2024. Year-to-date expenditures of $2.7 million were $0.1 million higher than the same period in 2024. The Company continues to actively control overhead spend in the organization while growing sales.
Auxly's professional fees were $0.5 million during the second quarter of 2025, flat compared to the same period in 2024. Year-to-date expenditures of $0.9 million were $0.1 million lower than that of the same period in 2024. Professional fees incurred primarily related to accounting fees, regulatory matters, reporting issuer fees, and legal fees associated with certain corporate activities and as a result can fluctuate significantly from one period to the next.
Business development expenses were $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to $0.2 million for the same period in 2024. These expenses primarily relate to business development and travel related expenses.
Selling expenses were $4.0 million and $7.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $1.3 million and $2.0 million from the same periods in 2024. The increase in expenditures was primarily as a result of investments in marketing initiatives and higher Health Canada fees related to higher revenues.
Equity-based compensation for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 was $1.1 million and $2.6 million, respectively, primarily driven by the Cash Settled RSUs granted in 2023 and RSUs issued in 2025 and 2024. During the same periods in 2024, equity-based compensation was $0.7 million and $2.6 million, respectively.
Depreciation and amortization expenses were $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and $2.6 million year-to-date, representing an increase of $0.2 million and $0.3 million over the same periods in 2024 as a result of capital investments made during 2024.
Interest expenses were $1.9 million and $4.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of $0.9 million and $5.6 million over the same periods in 2024. The decrease in expenses were primarily a result of the conversion of Imperial Debentures into Shares and lower interest expense on adjustable-rate debt. Interest expense includes accretion on the convertible debentures and interest paid in kind on the Imperial Debenture. Interest payable in cash was approximately $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, $0.7 million lower than the same period in 2024 as a result of lower principal amounts outstanding on debt instruments.
Total Other Income and Losses
Total other income and losses was a net gain of $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million in the same period in 2024. The other income and losses in the second quarter of 2025 were primarily driven by foreign exchange gains, partially offset by non-recurring expenses related to the Bank of Montreal Amended Credit Facility. The other income and losses in second quarter of 2024 were primarily driven by the loss on the sale of the Auxly Inc. facility and foreign exchanges losses, partially offset by the gains on the extensions of the unsecured promissory notes and interest and other income.
Total other income and losses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was a net gain of $0.1 million compared to a net loss of $0.9 million in the comparative period. The year-to-date net loss for 2024 included the loss on the adjustment to the provision related to the claim filed by Kindred Partners Inc.
Net Income and Loss
Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $8.3 million, representing a net income of $0.01 per share on a basic and diluted basis. The change in net income in 2025 as compared to a net income of 2.0 million in the same period in 2024 was primarily driven by improved gross profits and reduction in interest and accretion expenses.
The net income of $20.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 includes $8.1 million of deferred tax recovery related to the change in estimated useful life of intangible assets. The net loss of $24.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 included $16.0 million of deferred tax expense on the conversion of Imperial Debenture into Shares. Excluding the deferred tax recovery related to the change in estimated useful life of intangible assets in 2025 and the deferred tax expense on the conversion of Imperial Debenture into Shares in 2024, year-to-date net income increased by $20.3 million primarily due to improved gross profits and reduction in interest and accretion expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA was $11.5 million and $19.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, an improvement of $6.4 million and $11.6 million over the same periods in 2024, primarily as a result of improved gross profits, partially offset by higher selling expenses to support higher sales.
Outlook
Auxly remains focused on delivering sustainable, profitable growth by building on its leadership in the Canadian cannabis market. The Company continues to advance its strategy through focused innovation, operational excellence, and prudent financial management. With a strengthened balance sheet, the Company is well-positioned to drive long-term shareholder value.
We expect the Canadian recreational cannabis market will continue to provide tailwinds in the near-term from increasing social acceptability, capture of market share from the illicit market, the reduction of supply from shuttered capacity and the divergence of existing supply to international markets.
Due to these market factors, increasing demand for our trusted brands, focused product innovations, efficiencies across our operations and favourable product mix, we expect continued growth in net revenue in the second half of 2025. Considering the improvements we have made towards operational efficiencies, increasing net revenue should continue to translate into higher gross profit, and Adjusted EBITDA should benefit from operating leverage given a consistent overhead cost structure.
We expect to allocate $1.5 million to $2.5 million of cash flow from operations towards capital projects at Auxly Leamington and Auxly Charlottetown in 2025, part of which has already been invested. Excess cash flow after these expenditures will be allocated towards strengthening our balance sheet and/or pursuing accretive strategic initiatives.
We continue to see long-term potential in international markets, and we are actively evaluating export opportunities. The Company is well-positioned to succeed internationally, supported by our strong brands, scalable production, and strategic partnership with Imperial Brands.
Over the long-term, Auxly remains confident in its ability to deepen its leadership position in Canada's largest cannabis categories: dried flower, vapes, and pre-rolls. With its consumer-trusted brands, best-in-class operating assets, national distribution, and data-driven approach to innovation, Auxly is well-positioned to meet evolving consumer preferences and deliver strong financial performance.
Non- GAAP Measures
Please see the Company's MD&A dated August 13, 2025, under "Non-GAAP Measures" for a further description of the following financial and supplementary financial measures.
Financial Measures
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
These are non-GAAP measures used in the cannabis industry and by the Company to assess operating performance removing the impacts and volatility of non-cash and other adjustments. The definition may differ by issuer. The Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation is as follows:
|
(000's)
|
Q3/23
|
Q4/23
|
Q1/24
|
Q2/24
|
Q3/24
|
Q4/24
|
Q1/25
|
Q2/25
|
Net income/(loss)
|
$ 32,621
|
$ (54,020)
|
$(26,012)
|
$ 2,002
|
$ 3,239
|
$ 4,423
|
$12,111
|
$ 8,310
|
Interest and accretion expense
|
6,613
|
6,837
|
6,868
|
2,749
|
3,133
|
2,291
|
2,147
|
1,866
|
Interest and other income
|
(16)
|
(22)
|
(19)
|
(140)
|
(54)
|
(27)
|
(47)
|
(32)
|
Income tax expense/(recovery)
|
-
|
(3,238)
|
15,992
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(8,125)
|
-
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,151
|
1,084
|
1,292
|
1,780
|
1,382
|
1,338
|
1,274
|
1,785
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,817
|
1,708
|
1,230
|
1,067
|
1,197
|
990
|
1,296
|
1,276
|
EBITDA
|
42,186
|
(47,651)
|
(649)
|
7,458
|
8,897
|
9,015
|
8,656
|
13,205
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment of inventory
|
3,233
|
5,109
|
456
|
473
|
674
|
729
|
123
|
147
|
Unrealized fair value loss/(gain)
on biological transformation
|
(4,766)
|
(2,481)
|
(2,773)
|
(8,817)
|
(9,964)
|
(11,073)
|
(12,312)
|
(15,842)
|
Realized fair value loss/(gain) on
inventory
|
5,538
|
5,428
|
2,435
|
4,464
|
7,703
|
11,625
|
9,337
|
13,274
|
Restructuring and acquisition
costs
|
29
|
131
|
-
|
655
|
(75)
|
271
|
-
|
-
|
Equity-based compensation
|
707
|
148
|
1,927
|
701
|
1,324
|
1,103
|
1,505
|
1,092
|
Impairment of assets
|
-
|
37,118
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Non-recurring
expense/(recovery)
|
360
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(123)
|
-
|
-
|
(193)
|
(Gain)/loss on settlement of
assets, liabilities and disposals
|
(46,887)
|
4,006
|
634
|
62
|
(183)
|
(1,461)
|
(39)
|
243
|
Foreign exchange loss/(gain)
|
(283)
|
486
|
210
|
177
|
33
|
797
|
163
|
(381)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 117
|
$ 2,294
|
$ 2,240
|
$ 5,173
|
$ 8,286
|
$ 11,006
|
$ 7,433
|
$11,545
Supplementary Financial Measures
Gross Margin on Finished Cannabis Inventory Sold
"Gross Margin on Finished Cannabis Inventory Sold" is a supplementary financial measure and is defined as net revenues less cost of finished cannabis inventory sold divided by net revenues.
Gross Profit Margin
"Gross Profit Margin" is defined as gross profit divided by net revenues. Gross Profit Margin is a supplementary financial measure.
Debt
"Debt" is defined as current and long-term debt and is a supplementary financial measure. It is a useful measure in managing the Company's capital structure and financing requirements.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Hugo Alves" CEO
About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY)
Auxly is a leading Canadian consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Our mission is to help consumers live happier lives through quality cannabis products that they trust and love. Our vision is to be a leader in branded cannabis products that deliver on our consumer promise of quality, safety and efficacy.
Learn more at and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.
Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:
This news release contains certain "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Forward‐looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. This information is only a prediction. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward‐looking information throughout this news release. Forward‐looking information includes, but is not limited to: the proposed operation of Auxly, its subsidiaries and partners; the intention to grow the business, operations and existing and potential activities of Auxly; proposed timelines for the build‐out, expansion, licencing or commercialization of the Company's facilities and projects; the Company's execution of its innovative product development, commercialization strategy and expansion plans; the Company's intention to introduce innovative new cannabis products to the market and the timing thereof; the anticipated benefits of the Company's partnerships, research and development initiatives and other commercial arrangements; the expectation, timing and quantum of future revenues, Gross Margin on Finished Cannabis Inventory Sold, SG&A and of positive Adjusted EBITDA; expectations regarding the Company's expansion of sales, operations and investment into foreign jurisdictions; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis and cannabis products; the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions; the ability of the Company to maintain and grow its market share; the relevance of Auxly's subsidiaries' current and proposed products with provincial purchasers and consumers; consumer preferences; political change; competition and other risks affecting the Company in particular and the cannabis industry generally.
A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward‐looking information in this release including, but not limited to, whether: the Company will be able to execute on its business strategy or achieve its goals; Auxly's subsidiaries are able to maintain the necessary governmental and regulatory authorizations to conduct business; the Company is able to successfully manage the integration of its various business units with its own; the Company's subsidiaries obtain and maintain all necessary governmental and regulatory permits and approvals for the operation of their facilities and the development of cannabis products, and whether such permits and approvals can be obtained in a timely manner; the Company will be able to successfully launch new product formats and enter into new markets; there is acceptance and demand for current and future Company products by consumers and provincial purchasers; the Company will be able to increase and maintain revenues, maintain positive Adjusted EBITDA, and/or achieve and maintain its target Gross Margin on Finished Cannabis Inventory Sold; risks relating to the overall macroeconomic environment, which may impact customer spending, the Company's costs and margins, including tariffs (and related retaliatory measures), the levels of inflation, and interest rates; and general economic, financial market, legislative, regulatory, competitive and political conditions in which the Company and its subsidiaries and partners operate will remain the same. Additional risk factors are disclosed in the annual information form of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2024 dated March 20, 2025.
New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of those factors or to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking information. The forward‐looking information in this release is based on information currently available and what management believes are reasonable assumptions. Forward‐looking information speaks only to such assumptions as of the date of this release. In addition, this release may contain forward‐looking information attributed to third party industry sources, the accuracy of which has not been verified by the Company. The forward‐looking information is being provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company's financial performance, financial position and cash flows as at and for periods ended on certain dates and to present information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future, and the reader is cautioned that such forward‐ looking information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking information contained in this release.
The forward‐looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐ looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.
Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment