Corecard Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) (“CoreCard” or the“Company”), the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Financial Highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2025 Total revenues in the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, was $17.6 million compared to $13.8 million in the comparable period in 2024. In the following table, revenue is disaggregated by type of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 License $ − $ − Professional services 9,381 6,973 Processing and maintenance 6,564 5,694 Third party 1,649 1,130 Total $ 17,594 $ 13,797



Income from operations was $2.7 million for the second quarter compared to income from operations of $1.1 million in the comparable prior year quarter.

Net income was $2.0 million for the second quarter compared to net income of $0.9 million in the comparable prior year quarter.

Earnings per diluted share was $0.24 for the second quarter compared to $0.11 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share , a non GAAP measure, was $0.31 for the second quarter compared to $0.15 in the comparable prior year quarter. See accompanying non-GAAP measure definitions and reconciliations later in this release.

Adjusted EBITDA , a non-GAAP measure, was $4.2 million for the second quarter compared to $2.5 million in the comparable prior year quarter. See accompanying non-GAAP measure definitions and reconciliations later in this release.

Pending Transaction with Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

On July 30, 2025, CoreCard entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the“Merger Agreement”) with Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (“Euronet”). Upon completion of the merger contemplated by the Merger Agreement (the“Merger”) and, subject to the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement, the Company would become a wholly owned subsidiary of Euronet. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in late 2025, subject to approval by CoreCard shareholders and the satisfaction of certain other customary closing conditions, including the expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

Due to CoreCard's pending acquisition by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (“Euronet”), which was announced on July 30, 2025, CoreCard will not be hosting a webcast or conference call to discuss results. For further detail and discussion of our financial performance, please refer to our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”).

About CoreCard Corporation

CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) provides the gold standard card issuing platform built for the future of global transactions in an embedded digital world. Dedicated to continual technological innovation in the ever-evolving payments industry backed by decades of deep expertise in credit card offerings, CoreCard helps customers conceptualize, implement, and manage all aspects of their issuing card programs. Keenly focused on steady, sustainable growth, CoreCard has earned the trust of some of the largest companies and financial institutions in the world, providing truly real-time transactions via their proven, reliable platform operating on private on-premise and leading cloud technology infrastructure.

CoreCard Corporation

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue Services $ 17,594 $ 13,797 $ 34,282 $ 26,873 Products − − − − Total net revenue 17,594 13,797 34,282 26,873 Cost of revenue Services 9,637 9,090 19,017 18,590 Products − − − − Total cost of revenue 9,637 9,090 19,017 18,590 Expenses Marketing 70 116 206 230 General and administrative 2,036 1,490 3,830 2,917 Research and development 3,188 1,952 5,759 3,460 Income from operations 2,663 1,149 5,470 1,676 Investment income (loss) (145 ) (199 ) (580 ) (438 ) Other income 169 235 306 526 Income before income taxes 2,687 1,185 5,196 1,764 Income taxes 703 289 1,306 438 Net income $ 1,984 $ 896 $ 3,890 $ 1,326 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.11 $ 0.50 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.11 $ 0.48 $ 0.16 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 7,790,481 8,084,335 7,788,580 8,160,235 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 8,116,928 8,143,247 8,107,181 8,207,004





CoreCard Corporation

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

As of June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) Current assets: Cash $ 26,621 $ 19,481 Marketable securities 5,642 5,410 Accounts receivable, net 6,767 10,235 Other current assets 6,807 5,048 Total current assets 45,837 40,174 Investments 3,179 3,776 Property and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation 13,833 12,282 Other long-term assets 8,079 6,106 Total assets $ 70,928 $ 62,338

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,710 $ 823 Deferred revenue, current portion 2,084 2,033 Accrued payroll 4,192 2,856 Accrued expenses 462 723 Other current liabilities 2,227 2,017 Total current liabilities 10,675 8,452 Noncurrent liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 109 118 Long-term lease obligation 3,407 1,816 Other long-term liabilities 421 255 Total noncurrent liabilities 3,937 2,189 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares - 20,000,000; Issued shares – 9,032,643 and 9,026,940 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; Outstanding shares – 7,792,382 and 7,786,679 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 92 91 Additional paid-in capital 19,022 17,928 Treasury stock, 1,240,261 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, at cost (27,997 ) (27,997 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (459 ) (93 ) Accumulated income 65,658 61,768 Total stockholders' equity 56,316 51,697 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 70,928 $ 62,338



Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Measures

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. CoreCard considers Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) as supplemental measures of the company's performance that is not required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; income tax expense (benefit); investment income (loss); and other income (expense), net. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management and our board of directors to evaluate and compare our core operating results from period to period.

We define Adjusted EPS as diluted earnings per share adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense. We believe that Adjusted EPS is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management and our board of directors to evaluate and compare our core operating results from period to period.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or construed as an alternative to net income, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of the company's liquidity. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA differently than CoreCard, which limits its usefulness in comparing CoreCard's financial results with those of other companies.

The following table shows CoreCard's GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results included in this release:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2025

2024 2025

2024 GAAP net income $ 1,984 $

896

$ 3,890 $ 1,326 Share-based compensation 672 425 1,145 585 Income tax benefit (168 ) (106 ) (286 ) (146 ) Adjusted net income $ 2,488 $ 1,215 $ 4,749 $ 1,765 Adjusted EPS $ 0.31 $ 0.15 $ 0.59 0.22 Weighted-average shares 8,117 8,143 8,107 8,207





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended June 30,

June 30, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP net income $ 1,984

$

896

$ 3,890 $ 1,326 Depreciation and amortization 850 902 1,595 1,927 Share-based compensation 672 425 1,145 585 Investment loss 145 199 580 438 Other income, net (169 ) (235 ) (306 ) (526 ) Income tax expense 703 289 1,306 438 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,185 $ 2,476 $ 8,210 $ 4,188 Total Revenue $ 17,594 $ 13,797 $ 34,282 $ 26,873 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 23.8 % 17.9 % 23.9 % 15.6 %