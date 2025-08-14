Extendmax Marks 10Th Anniversary With 10 Wins At The 2025 IBA Stevie Awards

The ExtendMax Vietnam team celebrates their milestone 10th anniversary and 10 wins, including five Golds, at the 2025 IBA Stevie Awards.

CEO Tran Thanh Phuong delivers his acceptance speech at the Stevie Awards ceremony.

CEO Tran Thanh Phuong

ExtendMax, a Vietnamese compliance and market access consulting firm, marks 10 years with 10 wins-5 Golds, 5 Silvers-at the 2025 IBA Stevie Awards.

- Mr. Tran Thanh Phuong - CEO of ExtendMaxHANOI, Hà NộI - HANOI CITY, VIETNAM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The year 2025 marks a milestone for ExtendMax Vietnam Co., Ltd., celebrating both its 10th anniversary and an exceptional achievement of winning 10 honors at the International Business Awards (IBA) Stevie Awards -five of which are Gold. This accomplishment not only recognizes a decade of perseverance and innovation but also signals the beginning of a new chapter in the company's mission to position a Vietnamese enterprise on the global stage.When CEO Tran Thanh Phuong founded ExtendMax in 2015, the company began with a three-person team and an initial focus on providing conformity certification services for information and communications technology (ICT) products. At the time, Vietnam's compliance services sector was still fragmented, with many businesses-especially foreign investors-struggling to meet technical standards and regulatory requirements. Leveraging his business background and deep understanding of the legal environment, Mr. Phuong saw the potential to build a company that would go beyond service delivery, acting as a strategic partner that views compliance not merely as a legal obligation but as a powerful enabler of business growth.Over the past decade, ExtendMax has expanded into areas with strong social impact. One notable example is its advisory and implementation services for energy labeling of electrical and electronic devices, supporting Vietnam's National Program on Energy Efficiency and Conservation (VNEEP). This initiative not only helps businesses meet regulatory requirements but also advances national goals on energy savings and emissions reduction. The company's leadership in this area was recognized with the Asia Responsible Enterprise Award (AREA) in the Green Leadership category-highlighting its commitment to aligning business development with social responsibility.A turning point came in 2020, when ExtendMax launched an integrated Importer of Record (IOR) and Exporter of Record (EOR) service model, combining legal expertise, technology solutions, and specialized logistics. This strategic shift addressed a long-standing challenge in many emerging markets: the fragmented handling of legal consulting, product testing, licensing, and customs clearance, which often caused delays and increased risks. By managing the entire process-from legal consulting and documentation preparation to import licensing and customs clearance-ExtendMax has provided clients with faster, safer market access. This model has proven particularly effective for products subject to stringent regulatory controls, such as civil cryptography devices and radio equipment.A distinctive strength that has helped elevate ExtendMax's standing is its active role in shaping industry policy and standards. In recent years, the company has regularly contributed feedback on draft laws and technical regulations through key platforms such as the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC). CEO Tran Thanh Phuong has also shared insights at high-level policy conferences, including discussions on amendments to the Law on Standards and Technical Regulations and the Law on Product and Goods Quality. These contributions have amplified the voice of the business community, helping to build a more transparent, consistent legal framework aligned with international best practices.The International Business Awards, established in 2002 in the United States, is the largest program in the Stevie Awards portfolio and is often referred to as“the Oscars of the business world.” Each year, the IBA attracts thousands of nominations from over 70 countries and territories, evaluated by a panel of more than 300 senior executives and independent experts worldwide.In the 2025 competition, ExtendMax earned 10 awards, including five Golds in the categories of Company of the Year – Business or Professional Services, Company of the Year – Legal, Innovation of the Year – Business Service Industries, and two personal Golds for CEO Tran Thanh Phuong in the categories of Entrepreneur of the Year – Legal and Entrepreneur of the Year – Business & Professional Services. Securing five Golds placed ExtendMax among the global top 10 companies with the most IBA Stevie Gold Awards this year.A member of the judging panel, commenting on ExtendMax's nomination for Company of the Year – Legal, noted:“An exceptional nomination demonstrating innovation, legal leadership, and measurable business impact. ExtendMax's integrated compliance model, high-profile successes like LEGO, and strong regulatory influence set it apart. Backed by robust evidence, awards, and financial growth, this is a standout example of how small firms can transform industries and support global expansion seamlessly.”According to Mr. Phuong, the company's success stems from a combination of deep expertise, continuous innovation, and investment in its people. He emphasized that these awards are a testament to the relentless efforts of the entire ExtendMax team, while expressing gratitude to colleagues, valued clients, and long-standing partners for their trust and support.“Awards are an honor, but they are also a responsibility,” he said.“Our mission now is not only to maintain this level of excellence but to keep pushing boundaries-delivering solutions that help our clients navigate complex regulatory environments while contributing to Vietnam's reputation as a competitive, trusted business destination.”Beyond delivering value to clients, ExtendMax has helped position Vietnamese businesses on the global business map. Winning in highly competitive international categories demonstrates that the company's capabilities and service standards now rival those of many leading global corporations. This achievement sends a strong message that with the right strategy and unwavering commitment to quality, Vietnamese enterprises can set new benchmarks and contribute meaningfully to the nation's brand.From its modest beginnings in a small Hanoi office to becoming a brand recognized worldwide, ExtendMax has proven that Vietnamese companies can reach global standards by leveraging local advantages and pairing them with a global mindset and a spirit of innovation. Entering its second decade, the company plans to expand further into Asia-Pacific markets, enhance its integrated service model, and develop legal solutions aligned with digital transformation and the green economy-maintaining its pioneering position and strengthening the influence of Vietnamese brands on the international stage.

