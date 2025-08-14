IREN To Release FY25 Results On August 28, 2025
| Webcast and Conference Call Details
|Time & Date:
|5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, August 28, 2025
|Participant
|Registration Link
|Live Webcast
|Use this link
|Phone Dial-In with Live Q&A
|Use this link
Participants joining the conference call via the phone dial-in option will receive their dial-in number, passcode and PIN following registration using the link above. It would be appreciated if all callers could dial in approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
There will be a Q&A session after IREN delivers its financial results. Those dialling in via phone can elect to ask a question via the moderator. Participants on the live webcast have the ability to pre-submit a question upon registering to join the webcast or can submit a question during the live webcast.
About IREN
IREN is a vertically integrated data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing 100% renewable energy including through the purchase of RECs. Strategically located in renewable-rich, fiber-connected regions across the U.S. and Canada, IREN's large-scale, grid-connected facilities are purpose-built for the next generation of power-dense computing applications.
- Power & Land Portfolio: 2,910MW of grid-connected power secured across >2,000 acres in the U.S. and Canada, with an additional multi-gigawatt development pipeline. Next-Generation Data Centers: 810MW of operating data centers underpinning three verticals: Bitcoin Mining, AI Cloud Services and AI Data Centers. Bitcoin Mining: one of the world's largest and lowest-cost Bitcoin producers with 50 EH/s of installed self-mining capacity. AI Cloud Services: delivering high performance cloud compute to AI customers with next-generation NVIDIA GPUs. AI Data Centers: end-to-end design, construction and operation of data center infrastructure tailored for AI workloads.
Contacts
| Media
| Investors
| Megan Boles
Aircover Communications
+1 562 537 7131
...
| Mike Power
IREN
...
| Jon Snowball
Sodali & Co
+61 477 946 068
+61 423 136 761
