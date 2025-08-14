IREN To Release FY25 Results On August 28, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN ) ("IREN") today announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, on Thursday, August 28, 2025 and host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be recorded, and the replay will be accessible shortly after the event at

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Time & Date: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, August 28, 2025 Participant Registration Link Live Webcast Use this link Phone Dial-In with Live Q&A Use this link

Participants joining the conference call via the phone dial-in option will receive their dial-in number, passcode and PIN following registration using the link above. It would be appreciated if all callers could dial in approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

There will be a Q&A session after IREN delivers its financial results. Those dialling in via phone can elect to ask a question via the moderator. Participants on the live webcast have the ability to pre-submit a question upon registering to join the webcast or can submit a question during the live webcast.

About IREN

IREN is a vertically integrated data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing 100% renewable energy including through the purchase of RECs. Strategically located in renewable-rich, fiber-connected regions across the U.S. and Canada, IREN's large-scale, grid-connected facilities are purpose-built for the next generation of power-dense computing applications.



Power & Land Portfolio: 2,910MW of grid-connected power secured across >2,000 acres in the U.S. and Canada, with an additional multi-gigawatt development pipeline.

Next-Generation Data Centers: 810MW of operating data centers underpinning three verticals: Bitcoin Mining, AI Cloud Services and AI Data Centers.

Bitcoin Mining: one of the world's largest and lowest-cost Bitcoin producers with 50 EH/s of installed self-mining capacity.

AI Cloud Services: delivering high performance cloud compute to AI customers with next-generation NVIDIA GPUs. AI Data Centers: end-to-end design, construction and operation of data center infrastructure tailored for AI workloads.



Contacts

Media

Investors

Megan Boles

Aircover Communications

+1 562 537 7131

... Mike Power

IREN

... Jon Snowball

Sodali & Co

+61 477 946 068

+61 423 136 761

To keep updated on IREN's news releases and SEC filings, please subscribe to email alerts at .

