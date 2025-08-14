403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Waters Off Japan’s East Coast
(MENAFN) A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook waters off the eastern coast of Japan’s Ibaraki Prefecture early Thursday morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
The seismic event occurred at approximately 4:13 a.m. local time Thursday (1913 GMT Wednesday), with the epicenter located offshore in the Pacific Ocean. The quake struck at a depth of roughly 50 kilometers (31 miles), JMA said in its preliminary report.
Despite the strength of the tremor, no tsunami alert was triggered, media confirmed, citing official sources. Authorities have not reported any casualties or significant damage to infrastructure in the affected areas as of Thursday morning.
The seismic event occurred at approximately 4:13 a.m. local time Thursday (1913 GMT Wednesday), with the epicenter located offshore in the Pacific Ocean. The quake struck at a depth of roughly 50 kilometers (31 miles), JMA said in its preliminary report.
Despite the strength of the tremor, no tsunami alert was triggered, media confirmed, citing official sources. Authorities have not reported any casualties or significant damage to infrastructure in the affected areas as of Thursday morning.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment