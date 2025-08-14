Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Waters Off Japan’s East Coast

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Waters Off Japan’s East Coast


2025-08-14 07:28:36
(MENAFN) A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook waters off the eastern coast of Japan’s Ibaraki Prefecture early Thursday morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The seismic event occurred at approximately 4:13 a.m. local time Thursday (1913 GMT Wednesday), with the epicenter located offshore in the Pacific Ocean. The quake struck at a depth of roughly 50 kilometers (31 miles), JMA said in its preliminary report.

Despite the strength of the tremor, no tsunami alert was triggered, media confirmed, citing official sources. Authorities have not reported any casualties or significant damage to infrastructure in the affected areas as of Thursday morning.

MENAFN14082025000045017169ID1109928387

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search