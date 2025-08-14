Sentrycs Midyear Update - Record-Breaking System Sales And Pre-Release Of First-Of-Its-Kind Cyber Over RF (Corf) Handheld Device

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After achieving the highest sales results for a six-month period ever in the company's history in the first half of 2025, Sentrycs, the premiere technology leader in cyber over RF solutions for counter-UAS (CUAS), announced it is on track to double its revenues in 2025.

Sentrycs Executive Chairman Howard Berkowitz commented on the midyear results:

"Sentrycs' strong performance in the first half of the year means we are well on our way to another record-breaking year after tripling revenues in 2024. Since our first customer shipment less than three years ago, the company has reached predictable global sales across multiple applications and customer segments. Our global deployment across six continents is a testament to our market-disrupting technology, strategic focus, and the scalability of our offering. At the core of our success is our technology's dominance in both price and performance. We are on a mission to continue to push the boundaries of technological performance at the lowest price points to ensure that reliable CUAS technologies are broadly accessible, including for end-users who have historically been priced out of the market."

While the first half results are impressive, the company is now set to break records in its third quarter of the year, eclipsing prior markers set just months before. Its installed base has recently expanded to include several oil & gas facilities, airbases, trading ports, as well as major sporting events in the US and abroad.

Sentrycs is also announcing the pre-release of a handheld Cyber over RF (CoRF) device in response to increasing demand for additional versatility and economical options from critical markets, like law enforcement agencies in the US and Europe. By offering full functionality within a miniaturized form factor this device will be a first of its kind.

After completing initial testing, the company will offer a laptop-based capability that leverages the already compact, simple to install and operate (single pelican case) system sold today. The company expects initial pricing to be in the $25,000-$50,000 range for annual software licenses, a fraction of the price for products sold with similar capabilities.

In connection with the pre-release of the handheld device, Sentrycs Chief Technology Officer Tal Cohen said: "Delivering our solution in a miniaturized version is further evidence of Sentrycs' disruptive price and performance leadership in the CUAS market. This new entry-level system is ultra-lightweight for a CoRF solution and provides the reliable and accurate safe-takeover capabilities that customers expect from a Sentrycs product. We are uniquely positioned to offer this solution at a truly unbeatable price point, and we expect that it will open new markets previously precluded by both cost and functionality."

