Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update
|
Toll Free
|
877-545-0320
|
International
|
973-528-0002
|
Participant Access Code
|
601260
|
Webcast
|
The replay of the conference call can be accessed by dialing the numbers below and will be available until August 28.
Replay Numbers:
|
Toll Free
|
877-481-4010
|
International
|
919-882-2331
|
Reply Passcode
|
52831
About NurOwn®
The NurOwn® technology platform (autologous MSC-NTF cells) represents a promising investigational therapeutic approach to targeting disease pathways important in neurodegenerative disorders. MSC-NTF cells are produced from autologous, bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) that have been expanded and differentiated ex vivo. MSCs are converted into MSC-NTF cells by growing them under patented conditions that induce the cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors (NTFs). Autologous MSC-NTF cells are designed to effectively deliver multiple NTFs and immunomodulatory cytokines directly to the site of damage to elicit a desired biological effect and ultimately slow or stabilize disease progression.
About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.
BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: BCLI ) is a leading developer of autologous adult stem cell therapies for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's proprietary NurOwn® platform uses autologous mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) to produce neurotrophic factor-secreting cells (MSC-NTF cells), designed to deliver targeted biological signals that modulate neuroinflammation and promote neuroprotection.
NurOwn® is BrainStorm's lead investigational therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and has received Orphan Drug designation from both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). A Phase 3 trial in ALS (NCT03280056) has been completed, and a second Phase 3b trial is set to launch under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with the FDA. The NurOwn clinical program has generated valuable insights into ALS disease biology, including pharmacogenomic response associated with the UNC13A genotype, biomarker data collected at seven longitudinal time points, and a comprehensive analysis of the "Floor Effect" - a critical challenge in measuring clinical outcomes in advanced ALS. BrainStorm has published its findings in multiple peer-reviewed journals. In addition to ALS, BrainStorm has completed a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial (NCT03799718) of MSC-NTF cells in progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), supported by a grant from the National MS Society. BrainStorm is also advancing a proprietary, allogeneic exosome-based platform designed to deliver therapeutic proteins and nucleic acids. The company recently received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a foundational patent covering its exosome technology, further strengthening BrainStorm's growing IP portfolio in this emerging area of regenerative medicine. To learn more, visit .
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding meetings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Special Protocol Assessment (SPA), the clinical development of NurOwn as a therapy for the treatment of ALS, the future availability of NurOwn to patients, and the future success of BrainStorm. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on BrainStorm's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, management's ability to successfully achieve its goals, BrainStorm's ability to raise additional capital, BrainStorm's ability to continue as a going concern, prospects for future regulatory approval of NurOwn, whether BrainStorm's future interactions with the FDA will have productive outcomes, and other factors detailed in BrainStorm's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q available at . These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BrainStorm's forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management as of the date of this press release. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or assumptions if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, unless otherwise required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements.
CONTACTS
Investors:
Michael Wood
Phone: +1 646-597-6983
[email protected]
Media:
Uri Yablonka, Chief Business Officer
Phone: +1 917-284-2911
[email protected]
|
|
BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
(Except share data)
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Audited
|
|
|
U.S. $ in thousands
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
824
|
|
$
|
187
|
Other accounts receivable
|
|
|
106
|
|
|
63
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
585
|
|
|
135
|
Total current assets
|
|
$
|
1,515
|
|
$
|
385
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-Term Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets
|
|
$
|
24
|
|
$
|
22
|
Restricted Cash
|
|
|
201
|
|
|
184
|
Operating lease right of use asset (Note 3)
|
|
|
495
|
|
|
807
|
Property and Equipment, Net
|
|
|
331
|
|
|
434
|
Total Long-Term Assets
|
|
$
|
1,051
|
|
$
|
1,447
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,566
|
|
$
|
1,832
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payables
|
|
$
|
5,997
|
|
$
|
6,080
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
367
|
|
|
619
|
Short-term loans (Note 7)
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
300
|
Operating lease liability (Note 3)
|
|
|
381
|
|
|
549
|
Employees related liability
|
|
|
1,682
|
|
|
1,430
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
$
|
8,528
|
|
$
|
8,978
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-Term Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease liability (Note 3)
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
171
|
Warrants liability (Note 4)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
447
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
$
|
95
|
|
$
|
618
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
$
|
8,623
|
|
$
|
9,596
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Deficit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock capital: (Note 5)
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
14
|
Common Stock of $0.00005 par value - Authorized: 250,000,000 shares at June 30, 2025 and at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
|
|
226,446
|
|
|
218,974
|
Treasury stocks
|
|
|
(116)
|
|
|
(116)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(232,403)
|
|
|
(226,636)
|
Total stockholders' deficit
|
|
$
|
(6,057)
|
|
$
|
(7,764)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|
|
$
|
2,566
|
|
$
|
1,832
|
BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
(Except share data)
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Unaudited
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and
|
|
$
|
2,424
|
|
$
|
1,883
|
|
$
|
1,120
|
|
$
|
922
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
3,238
|
|
|
3,573
|
|
|
1,453
|
|
|
2,060
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
(5,662)
|
|
|
(5,456)
|
|
|
(2,573)
|
|
|
(2,982)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial income (expense),
|
|
|
(284)
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
(330)
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain (loss) on change in
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
529
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(411)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(5,767)
|
|
$
|
(5,942)
|
|
$
|
(2,903)
|
|
$
|
(2,541)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted net loss
|
|
$
|
(0.77)
|
|
$
|
(1.35)
|
|
$
|
(0.34)
|
|
$
|
(0.60)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number
|
|
|
7,487,495
|
|
|
4,531,801
|
|
|
8,620,400
|
|
|
4,747,699
Logo -
SOURCE BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment