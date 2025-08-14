Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| CHICAGO ATLANTIC BDC, INC.
Statements of Assets and Liabilities
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Investments at fair value:
|Non-control/non-affiliate investments at fair value (amortized cost of $305,718,723 and $288,402,119, respectively)
|$
|307,499,004
|$
|289,262,741
|Cash and cash equivalents
|13,829,354
|14,921,739
|Due from affiliates
|6,517,715
|5,202,278
|Interest receivable
|2,480,774
|3,061,836
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|1,423,572
|1,250,109
|Total assets
|$
|331,750,419
|$
|313,698,703
|LIABILITIES
|Payable for Investments Purchased
|$
|11,760,000
|$
|-
|Distributions payable
|7,758,939
|7,758,931
|Revolving line of credit
|5,000,000
|-
|Income-based incentive fees payable
|1,968,640
|2,122,865
|Management fee payable
|1,345,331
|1,339,250
|Due to affiliates
|724,306
|197,344
|Professional fees payable
|629,000
|756,602
|Capital gains incentive fees payable
|299,006
|115,074
|Other payables
|155,002
|62,816
|Unearned interest income
|126,136
|213,269
|Offering costs payable
|92,615
|-
|Deferred financing costs payable
|47,881
|114,548
|Total liabilities
|$
|29,906,856
|$
|12,680,699
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)
|NET ASSETS
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 22,820,408 and 22,820,386 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|$
|228,204
|$
|228,204
|Additional paid-in-capital
|303,152,264
|303,152,031
|Distributable earnings (accumulated loss)
|(1,536,905
|)
|(2,362,231
|)
|Total net assets
|$
|301,843,563
|$
|301,018,004
|NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE
|$
|13.23
|$
|13.19
| CHICAGO ATLANTIC BDC, INC.
Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
|INVESTMENT INCOME
|Non-control/non-affiliate investment income
|Interest income
|$
|11,906,066
|$
|11,279,456
|Fee income
|1,173,972
|643,546
|Total investment income
|13,080,038
|11,923,002
|EXPENSES
|Income-based incentive fees
|1,968,637
|1,916,277
|General and administrative expense
|1,366,783
|974,477
|Management fee
|1,345,331
|1,260,875
|Legal expenses
|313,139
|250,926
|Interest expense
|301,260
|145,381
|Professional fees
|275,860
|215,726
|Capital gains incentive fees
|183,932
|(6,813
|)
|Other expenses
|169,717
|144,422
|Audit expense
|153,750
|190,002
|Sub-administrator fees
|128,805
|157,785
|Transaction expenses related to the Loan Portfolio Acquisition
|-
|-
|Excise tax expense
|-
|-
|Total expenses
|6,207,214
|5,249,058
|Waiver of General and administrative expense
|-
|(658,477
|)
|Expense limitation agreement
|(791,783
|)
|(316,000
|)
|Net expenses
|5,415,431
|4,274,581
|NET INVESTMENT INCOME (LOSS)
|7,664,607
|7,648,421
|NET REALIZED GAIN (LOSS) FROM INVESTMENTS
|Non-controlled non-affiliate investments
|-
|-
|Net realized gain (loss) from investments
|-
|-
|NET CHANGE IN UNREALIZED APPRECIATION (DEPRECIATION) ON INVESTMENTS
|Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments
|919,658
|(34,064
|)
|Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments
|919,658
|(34,064
|)
|Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
|919,658
|(34,064
|)
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS
|$
|8,584,265
|$
|7,614,357
|NET INVESTMENT INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.33
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC AND DILUTED
|22,820,405
|22,820,386
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment