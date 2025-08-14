Discover A Seaside Escape At Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Discover A Seaside Escape At Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) For families seeking a serene beachside getaway in Phuket, Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort offers the perfect blend of privacy, comfort, and natural beauty. Nestled on the quiet shores of Mai Khao Beach and surrounded by fresh sea air and lush greenery, the resort provides a peaceful setting for quality family time.
Enjoy Halal-certified food options, spacious family-friendly rooms, and a variety of activities for children making it an ideal destination for a relaxing and memorable holiday together. Comfort and Convenience The rooms at the resort are spacious, clean, and very comfortable. You can wake up to views of the beach, garden, or pool. Some rooms even have a private pool or bathtub, depending on the room type. Every room includes a soft bed, a balcony, and everything you need for a great stay. Families with children will love the Kids Club, where little ones can play, try Thai arts and crafts, and join fun activities. Adults can relax at the spa, where you can enjoy a Thai massage or calming treatments. Guests can also swim in the beachfront pool, join morning yoga, or take a peaceful walk along the beach. Dining Experience At Ocean Kitchen, you can enjoy Thai and international food, including fresh seafood, salads, grilled meat, and tasty desserts. Halal-certified options are available to cater to diverse dietary needs. There's also The Nook café where you can stop by for coffee, snacks, or ice cream during the day. Discover the Local Area There are many great places to visit nearby. You can take a walk in Sirinat National Park, enjoy a boat trip to the famous Phang Nga Bay, or explore Old Phuket Town to see colorful buildings and try delicious street food. You can also join a Thai cooking class with the chef, starting with a visit to a local market to learn about fresh ingredients before cooking your own Thai dishes. Special Offer: Stay Longer, Get More When you book three nights or more, you'll enjoy daily breakfast for two people and a free upgrade to the next room category, if available. You'll also get Marriott Bonvoy points based on your tier, early check-in from 12:00 hrs, and late check-out until 16:00 hrs. During your stay, enjoy a 30-minute head massage for two, a private wellness session like Thai boxing, yoga, or Pilates, and a Thai herb planting activity. Each evening, you can relax with a glass of local alcohol between 17:00 – 18:00 hrs. The package also includes laundry service for up to 10 items, roundtrip transfer to Central Festival for stays of seven nights or more, free entry to the Peranakan Museum, and free use of bicycles to explore the area. Book now at Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort your perfect seaside escape. Reservation s team , +66 76-603699
Enjoy Halal-certified food options, spacious family-friendly rooms, and a variety of activities for children making it an ideal destination for a relaxing and memorable holiday together. Comfort and Convenience The rooms at the resort are spacious, clean, and very comfortable. You can wake up to views of the beach, garden, or pool. Some rooms even have a private pool or bathtub, depending on the room type. Every room includes a soft bed, a balcony, and everything you need for a great stay. Families with children will love the Kids Club, where little ones can play, try Thai arts and crafts, and join fun activities. Adults can relax at the spa, where you can enjoy a Thai massage or calming treatments. Guests can also swim in the beachfront pool, join morning yoga, or take a peaceful walk along the beach. Dining Experience At Ocean Kitchen, you can enjoy Thai and international food, including fresh seafood, salads, grilled meat, and tasty desserts. Halal-certified options are available to cater to diverse dietary needs. There's also The Nook café where you can stop by for coffee, snacks, or ice cream during the day. Discover the Local Area There are many great places to visit nearby. You can take a walk in Sirinat National Park, enjoy a boat trip to the famous Phang Nga Bay, or explore Old Phuket Town to see colorful buildings and try delicious street food. You can also join a Thai cooking class with the chef, starting with a visit to a local market to learn about fresh ingredients before cooking your own Thai dishes. Special Offer: Stay Longer, Get More When you book three nights or more, you'll enjoy daily breakfast for two people and a free upgrade to the next room category, if available. You'll also get Marriott Bonvoy points based on your tier, early check-in from 12:00 hrs, and late check-out until 16:00 hrs. During your stay, enjoy a 30-minute head massage for two, a private wellness session like Thai boxing, yoga, or Pilates, and a Thai herb planting activity. Each evening, you can relax with a glass of local alcohol between 17:00 – 18:00 hrs. The package also includes laundry service for up to 10 items, roundtrip transfer to Central Festival for stays of seven nights or more, free entry to the Peranakan Museum, and free use of bicycles to explore the area. Book now at Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort your perfect seaside escape. Reservation s team , +66 76-603699
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment