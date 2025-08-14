Discover A Seaside Escape At Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) For families seeking a serene beachside getaway in Phuket, Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort offers the perfect blend of privacy, comfort, and natural beauty. Nestled on the quiet shores of Mai Khao Beach and surrounded by fresh sea air and lush greenery, the resort provides a peaceful setting for quality family time.

Enjoy Halal-certified food options, spacious family-friendly rooms, and a variety of activities for children making it an ideal destination for a relaxing and memorable holiday together.

The rooms at the resort are spacious, clean, and very comfortable. You can wake up to views of the beach, garden, or pool. Some rooms even have a private pool or bathtub, depending on the room type. Every room includes a soft bed, a balcony, and everything you need for a great stay.

Families with children will love the Kids Club, where little ones can play, try Thai arts and crafts, and join fun activities. Adults can relax at the spa, where you can enjoy a Thai massage or calming treatments. Guests can also swim in the beachfront pool, join morning yoga, or take a peaceful walk along the beach.

At Ocean Kitchen, you can enjoy Thai and international food, including fresh seafood, salads, grilled meat, and tasty desserts. Halal-certified options are available to cater to diverse dietary needs. There's also The Nook café where you can stop by for coffee, snacks, or ice cream during the day.

There are many great places to visit nearby. You can take a walk in Sirinat National Park, enjoy a boat trip to the famous Phang Nga Bay, or explore Old Phuket Town to see colorful buildings and try delicious street food. You can also join a Thai cooking class with the chef, starting with a visit to a local market to learn about fresh ingredients before cooking your own Thai dishes.Stay Longer, Get More

When you book three nights or more, you'll enjoy daily breakfast for two people and a free upgrade to the next room category, if available. You'll also get Marriott Bonvoy points based on your tier, early check-in from 12:00 hrs, and late check-out until 16:00 hrs.

During your stay, enjoy a 30-minute head massage for two, a private wellness session like Thai boxing, yoga, or Pilates, and a Thai herb planting activity. Each evening, you can relax with a glass of local alcohol between 17:00 – 18:00 hrs.

The package also includes laundry service for up to 10 items, roundtrip transfer to Central Festival for stays of seven nights or more, free entry to the Peranakan Museum, and free use of bicycles to explore the area.

, +66 76-603699