Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordanian Player Khattab Named Asia's Top Paralympic Athlete


2025-08-14 07:07:08
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug. 14 (Petra) – Jordanian powerlifter Abdelkarim Khattab was named Asia's Best Paralympic Athlete during an award ceremony held Wednesday in Astana, Kazakhstan.
The Asian Paralympic Committee recognized Khattab for his outstanding performance, determination, and contributions to the Paralympic movement.
Khattab is among the world's leading Paralympic powerlifters. He has won gold medals at the 2020 and 2024 Paralympic Games, two golds at the 2014 and 2022 Asian Para Games, and four World Championship medals, including two golds.
At the Paris Paralympics, he set new world and Paralympic records by lifting 270 kg in the under-97 kg category.

MENAFN14082025000117011021ID1109928271

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search