Jordanian Player Khattab Named Asia's Top Paralympic Athlete

Amman, Aug. 14 (Petra) – Jordanian powerlifter Abdelkarim Khattab was named Asia's Best Paralympic Athlete during an award ceremony held Wednesday in Astana, Kazakhstan.The Asian Paralympic Committee recognized Khattab for his outstanding performance, determination, and contributions to the Paralympic movement.Khattab is among the world's leading Paralympic powerlifters. He has won gold medals at the 2020 and 2024 Paralympic Games, two golds at the 2014 and 2022 Asian Para Games, and four World Championship medals, including two golds.At the Paris Paralympics, he set new world and Paralympic records by lifting 270 kg in the under-97 kg category.