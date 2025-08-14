403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordanian Player Khattab Named Asia's Top Paralympic Athlete
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 14 (Petra) – Jordanian powerlifter Abdelkarim Khattab was named Asia's Best Paralympic Athlete during an award ceremony held Wednesday in Astana, Kazakhstan.
The Asian Paralympic Committee recognized Khattab for his outstanding performance, determination, and contributions to the Paralympic movement.
Khattab is among the world's leading Paralympic powerlifters. He has won gold medals at the 2020 and 2024 Paralympic Games, two golds at the 2014 and 2022 Asian Para Games, and four World Championship medals, including two golds.
At the Paris Paralympics, he set new world and Paralympic records by lifting 270 kg in the under-97 kg category.
Amman, Aug. 14 (Petra) – Jordanian powerlifter Abdelkarim Khattab was named Asia's Best Paralympic Athlete during an award ceremony held Wednesday in Astana, Kazakhstan.
The Asian Paralympic Committee recognized Khattab for his outstanding performance, determination, and contributions to the Paralympic movement.
Khattab is among the world's leading Paralympic powerlifters. He has won gold medals at the 2020 and 2024 Paralympic Games, two golds at the 2014 and 2022 Asian Para Games, and four World Championship medals, including two golds.
At the Paris Paralympics, he set new world and Paralympic records by lifting 270 kg in the under-97 kg category.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment