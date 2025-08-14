Timken Names Michael A. Discenza Chief Financial Officer
Since joining the company in 2000, Discenza has progressed through a variety of financial and accounting leadership roles. A trusted partner to the executive leadership team, Discenza combines extensive industry knowledge with financial expertise to optimize the performance of the business. His experience also includes accounting and external reporting, financial planning and analysis, investor relations and advising the Board's audit committee. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in economics from The University of Akron and is a certified management accountant.
Discenza succeeds Philip D. Fracassa, who is leaving Timken to pursue another opportunity. "We thank Phil for his many years of service and his nearly 12 years of leadership as chief financial officer," Kyle said. "We wish him the very best in his future endeavors."
About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ; ), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For more than 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted $4.6 billion in sales in 2024 and employs approximately 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.
Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]
Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
[email protected]
