Fertilizers Company Evaluation Report 2025 Yara, CF Industries, And Syngenta Group Lead With Sustainable Fertilizer And Crop Protection Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fertilizers - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Fertilizers Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Fertilizers. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. 360 Quadrants evaluated over 120 companies, of which the Top 15 Fertilizers Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.

The market is primarily driven by the growing global demand for food, which requires increased crop yields and enhanced agricultural productivity. Intensive farming practices have led to significant soil nutrient depletion, reinforcing the need for fertilizers to sustain soil health. Government subsidies and supportive policies, particularly in developing countries, play a vital role in promoting the use of agricultural inputs.

Technological innovations - such as precision farming and controlled-release fertilizers - are improving efficiency and promoting sustainable practices. Additionally, there is a rising shift toward organic and bio-based fertilizers, driven by environmental concerns among farmers and regulatory bodies. The expansion of cash crop cultivation and the growth of international trade in agricultural commodities further contribute to market expansion.

The 360 Quadrant maps Fertilizer companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Fertilizer quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included crop type (cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others) and application (chemical fertilizers and biofertilizers).

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players are increasingly focusing on product launches and enhancements, investments, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, funding, acquisitions, expansions, agreements, sales contracts, and alliances to strengthen their presence in the global market.

Top 3 Companies

Yara

Yara is a Norwegian-based chemical company specializing in the production, distribution, and sale of nitrogen-based mineral fertilizers, along with phosphate and potash-based formulations. Its product portfolio includes complex and specialty mineral fertilizers tailored to enhance crop yields and soil health. With a global presence, Yara operates 26 production facilities and manages 200 infrastructure points worldwide. The company maintains a robust retail network, with over 10,800 Yara-branded outlets, supporting farmers with direct access to agricultural solutions and expertise.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

CF Industries is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen-based fertilizer products. Operating nine world-scale manufacturing complexes across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, the company produces approximately 10 million tons of ammonia annually. This ammonia serves as a foundational product, used both directly in fertilizers and in industrial applications, and is also upgraded into a range of value-added products such as granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), ammonium nitrate, and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF). CF Industries plays a critical role in supporting global food security through sustainable fertilizer solutions.

Syngenta Group

Syngenta Group is a global leader in agricultural science and technology, dedicated to helping farmers grow safe, nutritious, and high-yield crops. The company operates in more than 90 countries and delivers its products across regions including Europe, Turkey, Chile, France, Ireland, and Russia. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, with administrative offices in Switzerland, Syngenta Group is structured into four core business units: Syngenta Crop Protection (Switzerland), Syngenta Seeds (United States), ADAMA (Israel), and Syngenta Group China. Together, these divisions provide comprehensive, science-driven solutions for modern agriculture. Under its Syngenta Biologicals brand, the company also offers a range of fertilizer products, with a growing focus on sustainable and bio-based inputs to support environmentally responsible farming.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

3.2.1 Global Population Growth and Food Demand

3.2.2 Global Gdp and Economic Growth

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.1.1 Government Subsidies and Policies

3.3.1.2 Climate Change and Weather Patterns

3.3.1.3 Soil Fertility

3.3.1.4 Need to Increase Agricultural Productivity

3.3.2 Restraints

3.3.2.1 High Cost of Raw Materials

3.3.2.2 Growing Resistance of Insect Pests to Agrochemicals

3.3.3 Opportunities

3.3.3.1 New Technologies Reshaping Fertilizers Market

3.3.3.2 Growing Demand for Organic and Sustainable Farming

3.3.3.3 Expansion in Emerging Markets

3.3.4 Challenges

3.3.4.1 High Costs and Lengthy Development Processes

3.3.4.2 Regulatory Barriers

3.4 Impact of Ai/Gen Ai on Fertilizers Market

3.4.1 Introduction

3.4.2 Use of Gen Ai in Fertilizers Market

4 Industry Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1 Research and Product Development

4.2.2 Material Sourcing

4.2.3 Agrochemical Manufacturing

4.2.4 Distribution and Sales Management

4.2.5 End-Use Industry

4.3 Supply Chain Analysis

4.4 Technology Analysis

4.4.1 Key Technologies

4.4.1.1 Microbial Inoculants

4.4.2 Complementary Technologies

4.4.2.1 Precision Agriculture Technologies

4.4.3 Adjacent Technologies

4.4.3.1 Nanotechnology

4.5 Ecosystem Analysis

4.5.1 Supply Side

4.5.1.1 Active Ingredient Manufacturers and Agrochemical Raw Material Providers & Manufacturers

4.5.2 Demand Side

4.5.2.1 Startups/Emerging Companies

4.5.2.2 Regulatory Bodies

4.5.2.3 End-users

4.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

4.7 Patent Analysis

4.8 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

4.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.9.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.9.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.9.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.9.5 Threat of Substitutes

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

5.3 Annual Revenue Analysis

5.4 Market Share Analysis, 2023

5.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

5.5.1 Stars

5.5.2 Emerging Leaders

5.5.3 Pervasive Players

5.5.4 Participants

5.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2023

5.5.5.1 Company Footprint

5.5.5.2 Region Footprint

5.5.5.3 Type Footprint

5.5.5.4 Mode of Application Footprint

5.5.5.5 Crop Type Footprint

5.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2023

5.6.1 Progressive Companies

5.6.2 Responsive Companies

5.6.3 Dynamic Companies

5.6.4 Starting Blocks

5.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2023

5.6.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

5.6.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

5.7 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

5.8 Brand/Product/Service Comparison

5.9 Competitive Scenario

5.9.1 Product Launches

5.9.2 Deals

5.9.3 Expansions

6 Company Profiles



Icl

Yara

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Nutrien

Mosaic

Cf Industries Holdings, Inc.

Grupa Azoty

Sqm S.A.

Ocp

Syngenta Group

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic)

Koch Ip Holdings, LLC

Haifa Negev Technologies Ltd

Eurochem Group

Lallemand Inc.

Ipl Biologicals

Bionema

Rovensa Next

Multiplex Group of Companies

Agrilife

Vise Organic

Kula Bio, Inc.

Switch Bioworks

Genica Agroliquid

